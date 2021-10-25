Letter to the editor: Vote for civility, good management by our experienced school board members

I am writing in support of David Decancio for Town Board. As a Social Worker and resident of the Town of Bethlehem, I have evidenced David’s commitment to giving to others of all ages in our community for years. One can learn a great deal about a person by observing their actions. David’s consistent dedication to the good and welfare of our youth, families and seniors is exactly why I believe he’s the right person to serve on the town board. Dedicated to public service, if elected, David is someone who would ensure everyone’s voice is heard and respected. David will no doubt encourage more collaboration between groups in the town of Bethlehem to create more opportunities for our youth and seniors to be engaged in the community. And, quite generously, David vows to donate a portion of his town board salary to town specific community groups and non-profit organizations. David is a good man, and perfect for the job!

