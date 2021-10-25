CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter to the editor: Vote for civility, good management by our experienced school board members

thereflector.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who serve on school boards are non-partisan, unpaid public servants. They support our children in getting an education that will prepare them for life. That education should teach them how to respectfully relate to each other — to solve...

www.thereflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Editor from The Atlantic claims Glenn Youngkin supports threats of violence against school board members

Norman Ornstein, contributing editor for The Atlantic, made the bold assertion that Virginia gubernatorial Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin supports violent threats against school board members. On Sunday, Ornstein tweeted about an Youngkin campaign ad that criticized the FBI and Justice Department for investigating parents protesting school board meetings. In response,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Summit school board needs more commonsense solutions

I’m the mother of two kids in the school district. Who to choose for the Summit School District Board of Education this year is pretty clear to me. We can choose the incumbents and have the same issues and suspect decision-making, or we can choose the 4 For the Kids candidates who have commonsense priorities and no-nonsense solutions. What I like most about the 4 For the Kids campaign are the academics first and transparency priorities.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civility
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Support Webster and Guarino for school board

As a former board of education director and president, I understand how important it is that the school board is a highly-functioning group so that they can be effective in supporting the district staff in their work of supporting students. I have worked directly with two of the candidates and know that they are both excellent choices for the board.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tri-City Herald

Port of Benton, CRT, Richland School Board and other Herald letters to the editor

I’m honored to know and work with Jane Hagarty through her work as a Port of Benton commissioner and through the Prosser Economic Development Association. She is an extraordinary asset for our area. Jane has knowledge as a retired small-town business owner for over 30 years. She provides experience, connectivity and a drive to do what is right for the communities.
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Montclair Local

A political process for Montclair school board means a lot of risk (Letter to the editor)

In a few weeks, we will go to the polls for the election of governor and members of the state Senate and Assembly — and, once again, Montclair voters will be asked if they wish to move our school district from a Type I to a Type 2. If we vote yes, several things change, including the taxpayers electing the nine (no longer sevel) Board of Education members and the elimination of the Board of School Estimate that approves both the operating and capital budgets for our schools.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
columbusunderground.com

Letter to the Editor: Vote NO on Issue 7

The Ohio Environmental Council Action Fund cares deeply about protecting the City of Columbus’ environment and fighting for environmental justice. We urge Columbus voters to be wary of outside groups who use shady claims of clean energy to line their pockets with our tax dollars: vote NO on Issue 7.
COLUMBUS, OH
Globe Gazette

Vote Carol Dettmer for Mason City school board: LETTER

As a young family, we moved to Mason City nearly 15 years ago and didn’t know a soul. Carol Dettmer was one of the first to welcome us to town with a bag of fresh-picked Iowa sweet corn and a handwritten note that concluded, “Life is good in MC.” Fifteen years later, Carol’s faith in this town hasn’t wavered and her service and commitment to doing good has only deepened.
MASON CITY, IA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter to the Editor: Vote for progressive Deichler

Megan Deichler is running for the City of Poughkeepsie Common Council in Ward 8. Megan will work to renegotiate the sales tax deal that sends millions to the county so that we can reinvest in our city instead. She wants to use that money to fund the fire department, create jobs for young people, and fill the potholes in our streets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Now is not the time to change school board leadership

Please join me in voting for Kate Hudnut and Lisa Webster for Summit School District Board of Education. The experience that Webster and Hudnut bring to the table is unmatched as well as the humility to make tough decisions in the interest of our students. Our school board is working to create a meaningful education experience. More importantly, they are keeping our kids healthy and looking for innovative ways to engage them academically.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Spotlight News

Letter to the Editor: DeCancio a good man

I am writing in support of David Decancio for Town Board. As a Social Worker and resident of the Town of Bethlehem, I have evidenced David’s commitment to giving to others of all ages in our community for years. One can learn a great deal about a person by observing their actions. David’s consistent dedication to the good and welfare of our youth, families and seniors is exactly why I believe he’s the right person to serve on the town board. Dedicated to public service, if elected, David is someone who would ensure everyone’s voice is heard and respected. David will no doubt encourage more collaboration between groups in the town of Bethlehem to create more opportunities for our youth and seniors to be engaged in the community. And, quite generously, David vows to donate a portion of his town board salary to town specific community groups and non-profit organizations. David is a good man, and perfect for the job!
BETHLEHEM, NY
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Disappointed by Cambridge board

When I drove to Cambridge from Seneca Nation territory to address the board at my old high school last November, I asked them, quite politely, to retire their race-based mascot. I told them the change was inevitable. It wasn’t a question of if it would change but when. And when and how that change occurred would reflect on entire the community.
CAMBRIDGE, NY
manchesterinklink.com

LETTER: Former School Board Member supports Kelley-Arnold

I likely first met Kathy on an athletic field – it may have been a baseball diamond, a soccer pitch, or a basketball court as we competed together in each sport on the youth level. I’ve known her since my days at both Hillside and Central High School and as a former colleague of mine on the Manchester School Board. Kathy is also a longtime friend. Kathy has always been the same hard-working, honest, and determined individual that I remember as a teammate and opponent nearly 40 years ago. And, today, as it has been throughout her nearly two decades of public service, you will not find a more caring and dedicated champion of students and the Manchester School District.
MANCHESTER, NH
Montclair Local

I trust the LWV’s research on elected vs. appointed Montclair school board (Letter to the Editor)

In a democracy, all voices should be heard, an act that is the basis of the American electoral process. And, as we know and should expect, prior to any election there should be a sharing of information and data in order to guide citizens to the best voting decisions possible. But what happens when the sharing of data and information does not occur?
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Voting no on the levy will not send a useful message

With everything that is going on in our country, most of us are feeling frustrated. When the ballot shows up in the mail, our first instinct may be to use our vote to let someone know just how much we disapprove of our school system and the way it appears to be headed. You may feel the teacher’s union is out of control. You may be over the immoral doctrines that are being dictated by state leadership. You may also be frustrated with masks, mandatory vaccines, or all the other rules that are only supported by a minority of the population.
BATTLE GROUND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy