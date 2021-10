The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (3-1-0) versus the Calgary Flames (2-1-1). SBN Blog: Matchsticks and Gasoline. Since Nico Daws started the game on Saturday for the New Jersey Devils, some may have wondered whether the 2021-22 season will be like the last one - in which the Devils had to rely heavily on goaltending beyond their planned tandem. However, Lindy Ruff shared some positive updates on both Mackenzie Blackwood (who is getting vaccinated) and Jonathan Bernier. He also made it seem like Miles Wood might be out of the lineup for awhile, but did not share what injury he has.

