Respawn have begun sharing the first glimpses of the new Apex Legends map - Tropic Island. Apex Legends fans have been anxiously awaiting news for Season 11, and all of the changes and updates that will be coming with it. Now, Respawn Entertainment have announced the release date for the Season 11 trailer, along with a teaser for the new map - Tropic Island. The information regarding the new season, titled "Escape," has been kept fairly under wraps so far. Hopefully, with this new trailer, we'll be able to get a better idea of what's in store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO