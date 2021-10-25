CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

8 Reasons to Pursue a Graduate Degree

devry.edu
 8 days ago

Whether you’re fresh out of your undergraduate program or years into your career, you might be thinking about earning a graduate degree. Is now a good time to take the next step in your education? How can a graduate degree help you pursue your goals?. In addition to advancing...

www.devry.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
quickanddirtytips.com

How to Succeed at Graduate School

Graduate school involves a huge commitment of time and money, so if you've decided to go, you want to be successful. While you can build on some of the strengths you may have developed as an undergraduate, getting your master's degree or your doctorate is far more demanding. The tips below can help you thrive in your program.
COLLEGES
DELCO.Today

Neumann to Host Graduate Degree and Adult Information Session Nov. 6

Neumann University will host an in-person information session for adults who want to earn a graduate degree or complete a bachelor’s degree, Saturday, Nov.r 6, from 9-11:30 a.m. in the Rocco Abessinio Building. The event will include breakout sessions with program directors for each degree that Neumann offers and provide...
COLLEGES
alternativemedicine.com

Top 7 Career Options to Pursue With a Nursing Degree

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), there has been a huge surge in student enrollment in nursing programs within the United States. Entry-level baccalaureate, master’s degree and doctoral nursing programs have been particularly popular. With a higher level of education under their belt, new doors and more opportunities are open to nursing graduates. Here are a few great career choices for people with a nursing degree in terms of employment and growth outlook, earning potential and job satisfaction.
EDUCATION
gordon.edu

Graduate, Professional & Extended Studies

The future of education is flexible, adaptable and accessible. Gordon’s School of Graduate, Professional and Extended Studies brings a Christ-centered Gordon education within the reach of a large segment of learners, both in the United States and around the world. Through an array of in-person, digital and hybrid extension program opportunities, the School offers courses and credentials for a variety of learners, including dual enrollment for high school students, fully online undergraduate programs, and graduate degrees.
WENHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
lanthorn.com

Why undergrads should pursue research

At most universities, far more time, tools, and funding is put into research experience for graduate students than there is for their undergraduate peers. Grand Valley State University, however, has a wealth of resources available to students through the Office of Undergraduate Scholarship: undergrads can apply for summer research programs, get funding to present at academic conferences, become research assistants for faculty, and find many other opportunities that are more traditionally reserved for graduate students. But why might taking advantage of these resources be a good idea for an undergrad?
CANCER
farmvilleherald.com

Corrigan graduates

Natale Elisabeth Corrigan of South Bend, Indiana graduated Cum Laude from Butler University in Indianapolis on May 8 with a bachelor of science degree in communications. She was a member of the Butler Women’s tennis team and Alpha Phi sorority. Corrigan is currently teaching English is Felanitz, Mallorca Spain. Corrigan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
utah.edu

Finding purpose in your degree

Register for hands-on learning with the Goff Strategic Leadership Center! Applications are now open for Goff Explorers and Goff Trailblazers for Spring 2022. Applications are open now, with a priority application deadline of Nov. 7 for Goff Trailblazers and Nov. 21 for Goff Explorers. The Goff Strategic Leadership Center at...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
theridgewoodblog.net

college degree is an asset

This discussion has become a familiar debate over the years. As things evolve and people begin making careers out of doing things that were once not viable job options, the importance of a college education has become a hot topic.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Degrees#Degree Programs#Credit Hours#Software
jamesporttricountyweekly.com

NCMC To a Degree: Tutoring Center

What does it take to get “to a degree”? Take a bunch of classes, and pass them? Before I started working at NCMC, that is what I thought. After all, when I have challenges, I solve them, and move on to the next challenge. It is not that simple for many of our students. Often a bad grade, or life event, really becomes a roadblock, instead of a hurdle to leap past and move forward. It is harder to get them to let go and move on to that next challenge. This is not some new issue caused by COVID; it is more of a disconnect that occurs when students are not leaning on available support to get through their courses. One of the available supports in the NCMC Tutoring Center. The Tutoring Center is not just the place students come to talk through their current assignments and plan for the next. Beyond academics, it is a place to reorganize students’ mindsets, enabling them to persevere as they realize they are not in this alone.
COLLEGES
plymouth.edu

Plymouth State Introduces Block Transfer Program with Guaranteed Admission for Community College System of New Hampshire Business Degree Graduates

Students with an associate degree in business from any CCSNH institution will be guaranteed enrollment in PSU’s Business Administration bachelor’s degree program. Plymouth State University (PSU) is guaranteeing admission to its Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program for all business graduates from any of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) institutions. Starting in fall 2022, students who have received an associate degree in business from any of the 7 CCSNH locations can enroll in PSU’s business administration program and complete years three and four of the program online or as residential students. All students who complete the free New Hampshire Transfer Connections application will be guaranteed enrollment in the program.
PLYMOUTH, NH
977rocks.com

SRU to Host Graduation Fair

SRU students looking forward to graduation in December will be participating in the school’s annual Graduation Fair later this week. The fair will take place on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Smith Student Center Ballroom. Prospective graduates will be able to pick up commencement tickets as...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Guardian

Russell Group Graduate

Russell Group Graduate needed for career-building role in Southwark!. Are you a Russell Group Graduate with a desire to enhance your classroom experience...?. Perhaps you're a Russell Group Graduate with a keenness to pursue a career as a Teacher...?. Ribbons & Reeves are working with an inclusive Southwark Secondary who...
JOBS
The Guardian

Graduate Teaching Assistant

Contract: Fixed Term Contract until 22nd July 2022. Working Pattern: Annualised hours contract 40 hours per week, term time plus two weeks. Young people need your support now more than ever, and as an Ark Graduate Teaching Assistant you’ll be a pillar of strength to not only the students, but to the school and community after what has been a turbulent and uncertain time.
JOBS
studybreaks.com

What To Know About Getting a Graduate’s Degree in Medicine

Even if you don’t plan on going to med school, getting that master’s degree in a medical field can still prove to be helpful. Working in medicine often requires a master’s degree, but choosing the right graduate program can be a challenge if you aren’t following the traditional path of med school. While you can become a doctor with a med school degree, there are other career avenues you can pursue with a master’s degree in a medical field. If you’re considering a career in healthcare and wondering if a graduate degree is the right choice, here are a few things to know.
JOBS
New York Post

Black and Latino students did worse in schools with ‘diversity officers’: study

I hope you’re sitting down, because otherwise the following news might send you to the fainting couch quicker than a Victorian lady who has just overheard someone say the word “knickers.” A new study says that putting a high-paid diversity bureaucrat on the school payroll may actually make things worse for black and Latino students.
EDUCATION
WAND TV

Texas Roadhouse offering tuition reimbursement for team members pursuing college degrees

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Texas Roadhouse is offering a tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree. As part of this, the Champaign location is offering a hiring event for filling both full and part-time jobs. Any team member who works 30 hours or more a week that qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, where a C average is maintained.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

Variety of graduation ceremonies available for Winter 2021 graduates

Winter 2021 graduates at Illinois State University will be able to partake in a degree-conferral ceremony, the Redbird Stage Crossing or both. Each in-person commencement ceremony will take approximately one hour on Dec. 11 in Redbird Arena. The ceremony will include a graduate processional, degree conferral, a symbolic tassel move for undergraduate students and words from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy