8 Reasons to Pursue a Graduate Degree

What does it take to get “to a degree”? Take a bunch of classes, and pass them? Before I started working at NCMC, that is what I thought. After all, when I have challenges, I solve them, and move on to the next challenge. It is not that simple for many of our students. Often a bad grade, or life event, really becomes a roadblock, instead of a hurdle to leap past and move forward. It is harder to get them to let go and move on to that next challenge. This is not some new issue caused by COVID; it is more of a disconnect that occurs when students are not leaning on available support to get through their courses. One of the available supports in the NCMC Tutoring Center. The Tutoring Center is not just the place students come to talk through their current assignments and plan for the next. Beyond academics, it is a place to reorganize students’ mindsets, enabling them to persevere as they realize they are not in this alone.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO