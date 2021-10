In a league filled with uncertainty and disaster at the head coaching position, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shouldn’t be concerned about his name in the mix. Thanks to an overtime loss by the Seattle Seahawks during the 49ers bye week, San Francisco now sits third in the NFC West with a 2-3 record under head coach Kyle Shanahan this season. Even a shot at a Wild Card slot is quickly slipping out of grasp, and something has to change starting in Week 7 if the 49ers want to make a postseason run.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO