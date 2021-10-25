CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dynamic and progressive changes in thalamic functional connectivity over the first five years of psychosis

By Shi Yu Chan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early stage of psychosis (ESP) is a critical period where effective intervention has the most favorable impact on outcomes. Thalamic connectivity abnormalities have been consistently found in psychosis, and are associated with clinical symptoms and cognitive deficits. However, most studies consider ESP patients as a homogeneous population and fail to...

Nature.com

Electrocorticography reveals thalamic control of cortical dynamics following traumatic brain injury

The return of consciousness after traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with restoring complex cortical dynamics; however, it is unclear what interactions govern these complex dynamics. Here, we set out to uncover the mechanism underlying the return of consciousness by measuring local field potentials (LFP)Â using invasiveÂ electrophysiological recordingsÂ in patients recovering from TBI. We found that injury to the thalamus, and its efferent projections, on MRI were associated with repetitive and low complexity LFP signals from a highly structured phase space, resembling a low-dimensional ring attractor. ButÂ why do thalamic injuries in TBI patients result in a cortical attractor? We built a simplified thalamocortical model, which connotes that thalamic input facilitates the formation of cortical ensembles required for the return of cognitive function and theÂ contentÂ of consciousness. These observations collectively support the view that thalamic input to the cortex enables rich cortical dynamics associated with consciousness.
Nature.com

A human-specific modifier of cortical connectivity and circuit function

The cognitive abilities that characterize humans are thought to emerge from unique features of the cortical circuit architecture of the human brain, which include increased cortico"“cortical connectivity. However, the evolutionary origin of these changes in connectivity and how they affected cortical circuit function and behaviour are currently unknown. The human-specific gene duplication SRGAP2C emerged in the ancestral genome of the Homo lineage before the major phase of increase in brain size1,2. SRGAP2C expression in mice increases the density of excitatory and inhibitory synapses received by layer 2/3 pyramidal neurons (PNs)3,4,5. Here we show that the increased number of excitatory synapses received by layer 2/3 PNs induced by SRGAP2C expression originates from a specific increase in local and long-range cortico"“cortical connections. Mice humanized for SRGAP2C expression in all cortical PNs displayed a shift in the fraction of layer 2/3 PNs activated by sensory stimulation and an enhanced ability to learn a cortex-dependent sensory-discrimination task. Computational modelling revealed that the increased layer 4 to layer 2/3 connectivity induced by SRGAP2C expression explains some of the key changes in sensory coding properties. These results suggest that the emergence of SRGAP2C at the birth of the Homo lineage contributed to the evolution of specific structural and functional features of cortical circuits in the human cortex.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clonal populations of a human TNBC model display significant functional heterogeneity and divergent growth dynamics in distinct contexts

Intratumoral heterogeneity has been described for various tumor types and models of human cancer, and can have profound effects on tumor progression and drug resistance. This study describes an in-depth analysis of molecular and functional heterogeneity among subclonal populations (SCPs) derived from a single triple-negative breast cancer cell line, including copy number analysis, whole-exome and RNA sequencing, proteome analysis, and barcode analysis of clonal dynamics, as well as functional assays. The SCPs were found to have multiple unique genetic alterations and displayed significant variation in anchorage independent growth and tumor forming ability. Analyses of clonal dynamics in SCP mixtures using DNA barcode technology revealed selection for distinct clonal populations in different in vitro and in vivo environmental contexts, demonstrating that in vitro propagation of cancer cell lines using different culture conditions can contribute to the establishment of unique strains. These analyses also revealed strong enrichment of a single SCP during the development of xenograft tumors in immune-compromised mice. This SCP displayed attenuated interferon signaling in vivo and reduced sensitivity to the antiproliferative effects of type I interferons. Reduction in interferon signaling was found to provide a selective advantage within the xenograft microenvironment specifically. In concordance with the previously described role of interferon signaling as tumor suppressor, these findings suggest that similar selective pressures may be operative in human cancer and patient-derived xenograft models.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multichannel anodal tDCS over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex in a paediatric population

Methodological studies investigating transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (lDLPFC) in paediatric populations are limited. Therefore, we investigated in a paediatric population whether stimulation success of multichannel tDCS over the lDLPFC depends on concurrent task performance and individual head anatomy. In a randomised, sham-controlled, double-blind crossover study 22 healthy participants (10"“17Â years) received 2Â mA multichannel anodal tDCS (atDCS) over the lDLPFC with and without a 2-back working memory (WM) task. After stimulation, the 2-back task and a Flanker task were performed. Resting state and task-related EEG were recorded. In 16 participants we calculated the individual electric field (E-field) distribution. Performance and neurophysiological activity in the 2-back task were not affected by atDCS. atDCS reduced reaction times in the Flanker task, independent of whether atDCS had been combined with the 2-back task. Flanker task related beta oscillation increased following stimulation without 2-back task performance. atDCS effects were not correlated with the E-field. We found no effect of multichannel atDCS over the lDLPFC on WM in children/adolescents but a transfer effect on interference control. While this effect on behaviour was independent of concurrent task performance, neurophysiological activity might be more sensitive to cognitive activation during stimulation. However, our results are limited by the small sample size, the lack of an active control group and variations in WM performance.
SCIENCE
