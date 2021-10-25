Test management in an agile reality

I’m not going to preach the benefits of Agile; I’ll just say it’s good and you should practice it. But if you’re trying to get Agile rolling in your organization and can’t get it to, the blockers are likely technical challenges. Sometimes management only talks about what the cultural changes and mindset shifts that need to happen are. That’s because management is usually not technical and thus incapable of discussing the hard skills related to becoming Agile. No matter how many times you encourage Agile or make employees sit through hours of training, it won’t stick without investing in tech skills first.

