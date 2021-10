These two teams know each other … well. After all, the Titans and Bills have met each of the last four seasons, the last three in Nashville. But for Buffalo (4-1), heading into tonight’s game against Tennessee (3-2) -- 8:15, ESPN-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM -- it won’t recall the two wins in the past three matchups. Instead the Bills will recall, in horror, the 42-16 pasting the Titans hung on them last October at Nissan Stadium.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO