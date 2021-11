While it hasn't always been this way, OnePlus is probably one of the better-ish OEMs when it comes to updates. The company sometimes takes its sweet time to roll them out, but (at least in the case of flagships) it commits to releasing up to three major version updates. Older phones like the OnePlus 5/5T and the 6/6T famously got updated up to Android 10 and Android 11 respectively (even though those updates took their sweet time to roll out). The company's also known for delivering timely-ish security patches and smaller updates, like the ones currently rolling out for the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO