The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, opening deliberations that are expected to see it announce a pull back of the stimulus it put in place to support the US economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the tougher question facing members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the meeting a central bank spokesperson said began Tuesday afternoon is what to do about rising prices -- and when.

