Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young used a £30 face mask on the morning of her Santa Barbara wedding. The LA real estate agent met her husband - to US TV host Tarek El Moussa - during fourth of July celebrations in 2019. No expense was spared when it came to Heather's wedding dresses. The first was, according to People Magazine, an extravagant fishtail affair designed by renowned Israeli designer Galia Lahav that featured a fitted corset, French lace, and long sleeves. The second iteration took things a little shorter. When it came to her pre-wedding skincare though, it seems Heather was a little more frugal, though she certainly didn't skimp on quality.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO