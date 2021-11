We're looking ahead to another gorgeous fall day, with temperatures expected to be in the upper 70s. Now, onto the day's top headlines. As expected, the FDA yesterday signed off on approving Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for anyone eligible for an extra dose and who initially got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The agency also said it's OK for people to get a brand different from the one they first received. Next, the CDC will consult a panel of experts before finalizing a formal recommendation on who should get boosters and when. Baltimore Sun.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO