The Nuts and Bolts of Tribal SSBCI: Informational Sessions with Treasury
8 days ago
Join NAFOA and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) as they co-host the United States Department of Treasury (Treasury) for a series of webinars discussing the Tribal State Small Business Credit...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
One of the largest nonpartisan senior citizens advocacy groups, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), has recently gathered more than a million signatures in support of an emergency $1,400 stimulus check that would greatly help the economy cope with unprecedented inflation. The main point of the petition reads that Social Security...
State governments in the United States are now liable to cater for their residents after the federal government has moved against providing another stimulus check for its citizens. While federal stimulus checks stepped in at the onset of the pandemic, it’s now up to states to provide more economic relief...
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon purchased a stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp., or DWAC, the SPAC linked to former President Trump, according to a public disclosure. The investment from the Indiana congressman is worth at least $1,001 but no more than $15,000. Bucshon's investment is the second DWAC purchase by...
Tax refunds are now under 30 days from being processed and paid by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration. These tax refunds for the most recent batch amount to $3,408,409, including refunds, garnished for repayment of government debt. These payments include 1,438 error-free returns filed on or before September 30, 2021. Refunds...
President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is looming, and Americans have attempted to avoid the order by requesting religious exemptions. This has left big U.S. companies finding new ways to process those requests, a new report details.
The U.S. Department of Labor revised its Fair Labor Standards Act tip regulations Thursday, withdrawing a Trump-era provision and adopting the so-called "80/20" guidance from its June proposed rule. The final rule, like the proposed rule, addressed "dual job" situations in which tipped employees perform both work that produces tips...
US small businesses should be aware of this new proposal. Lawmakers have proposed a retroactive tax increase in the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill that impacts small business owners, small business employees, and small business investors.
On Friday, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, announced an investigation into the right-wing, anti-science propaganda group America’s Frontline Doctors and telemedicine provider SpeakWithAnMD.com following an Intercept investigation. Clyburn called the two organizations “predatory actors” that have been “touting misinformation and using it to market disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments” such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
Nevada families have received more than $600 million from expanded child tax credit direct payments since the program began in July. In October, more than 590,000 children in Nevada benefited from the credits, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service. Nationwide, more than $15 billion in advance child tax credit […]
Illegal trade is a growing threat to our national security and impacts every law-abiding American. It fuels the 2.2 trillion dollar-a-year industry of transnational crime. It empowers criminal organizations to steal money from businesses and governments, spur violence, and flood the street with deadly fentanyl, and it feeds other nefarious criminal activity. It makes all our families and communities less safe.
The criminals who engage in illegal trade are cunning and violent and will commit murder to hold and expand their illicit markets. Operating with such impunity enables these groups to fund their operations and establish and sustain trade routes for...
