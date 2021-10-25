CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nuts and Bolts of Tribal SSBCI: Informational Sessions with Treasury

Cover picture for the articleJoin NAFOA and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) as they co-host the United States Department of Treasury (Treasury) for a series of webinars discussing the Tribal State Small Business Credit...

nafoa.org

November 1: 5 Things You Need to Know this Week

1. POLICY: THE NUTS AND BOLTS OF TRIBAL SSBCI: INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS WITH TREASURY. Join NAFOA and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) as they co-host the United States Department of Treasury (Treasury) for a series of webinars discussing the Tribal State Small Business Credit Initiative (Tribal SSBCI). Each of...
SMALL BUSINESS
