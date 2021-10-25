CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Why The Yen Should Be Important To Forex Traders

By Alex John
techacrobat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a myriad of reasons as to why forex traders should be aware of the Japanese yen, but if one were to narrow the matter down, it’s quite simply this; the yen remains safe haven in uncertain times. In today’s climate of high-speed connectivity, news travels the fastest it’s ever...

www.techacrobat.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#Treasury Department#Yen#Forex#Japanese#Swiss
cryptocoinspy.com

Should You Invest in Crypto or Forex? What You Should Know

It’s clear that cryptocurrency has taken the investment world by storm in recent years. Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital and former Facebook executive, has even gone on record to say that Bitcoin has effectively replaced gold in terms of market value. While that statement may seem a little premature,...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin is under $60,000, but should traders sell or hold now

Another curveball is being thrown at the crypto-industry right now, with Bitcoin and co. collectively bleeding on the charts. With Bitcoin dropping below $60,000, there might be a little bit of panic settling in. However, it is important to analyze the market on a more structural and on-chain level to...
MARKETS
HeraldNet

Find the Good Forex Broker – What Qualities Should a Good Forex Trader Have?

To find a good forex broker you need to find the one who knows his/her stuff. You have to find professional forex broker services that know what they are doing. If you find a forex broker service that seems to be new in forex trading, it’s best that you stay clear from them. New entrants usually lack time, forex broker services may also charge you a hefty deposit for no reason. You have to find forex broker services that know the market and have sufficient resources to give you winning trades on time.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
dailyforex.com

USD/MXN: Important Tests of Support in Evidence for Trader

The USD/MXN is near the 20.15000 ratio as of this morning as it hovers over important short term lows and close to significant mid-term prices. If the 20.12000 level is challenged today and proves vulnerable this could add to bearish sentiment which has taken hold of the USD/MXN since the 12th of October. A high of nearly 20.90000 was seen on that date, but since then an incremental downward trajectory has been demonstrated.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Futures Heating Up, Why BTC Traders Should Expect Volatility

Bitcoin has been moving sideways during the day as it was rejected north of $63,000. As of press time, BTC’s price trades at $62,698 with a 1% profit in the weekly chart. However, Bitcoin could see some action in the short term. The benchmark crypto has been rallying on the back of an increase in institutional demand and the launch of the first BTC-linked ETFs in the U.S.
CURRENCIES
Android Headlines

Day Trader Trainer Evaluates The Forex Trading Platforms

As a consequence of curiosity induced by the pandemic, far more people are becoming aware of the ease with which they can turn to the stock market due to the abundance of forex trading platforms that are available for them to use. A forex trading boom can be observed as having occurred over the past year; Ameritrade reports visits to its website have nearly quadrupled since January.
MARKETS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar at one-month trough as traders see global rates rising

* Dollar index touches one-month low of 93.483 * Sterling, Aussie, kiwi rise modestly but hold below peaks * Inflation and GDP data and cenbank meetings eyed this week By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Monday, as traders weighed the prospect of inflation hastening the pace of rate hikes outside the United States, with a wary eye on commodity prices, U.S. growth data and central bank meetings ahead in Europe, Japan and Canada. The dip pulled the dollar index to a one-month low and extends softness after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday it not yet time to begin raising interest rates. The greenback fell about 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand dollars and about 0.1% to $1.1659 per euro. The dollar index edged down as far as 0.2% to 93.483. The yen, which leapt on Friday, eased slightly to 113.63 per dollar. Powell's remarks came as investors have priced in Fed rate hikes starting in the second half of next year and yet have begun to trim long dollar positions in anticipation that other central banks could get moving even sooner. The Antipodeans, along with sterling, have bounded ahead this month as traders scrambled to price in higher rates while inflation runs hot, with markets now eyeing a near 60% chance of a Bank of England hike next week. Sterling was up 0.2% at $1.3781, though it and the Aussie and kiwi are still below highs scaled last week and analysts have begun to think they are losing momentum. The Aussie was last at $0.7482 after rising above $0.75 for the first time since July last week and the kiwi bought $0.7161 after trading as high as $0.7219 last week. "Dollar risks remain skewed to the upside," said Kim Mundy, a currency analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "(Fed) members are slowly conceding that inflation risks are skewed to the upside (and) the upshot is that interest rate markets can continue to price a more aggressive Fed Funds rate hike cycle which can support the dollar." TESTS AHEAD This week, Australian inflation data due on Wednesday is likely to set the tone for the next stage in a tussle between traders and a resolutely dovish central bank. Soaring housing costs and rising food and fuel prices have tapering in the frame when Canada's central bank meets on Wednesday. Oil hit a fresh three-year high on Monday and the Canadian dollar rose 0.2% to C$1.2345 per dollar. In the United States, Thursday's gross domestic product figures show an expected slowdown could take some pressure from the Fed, even while inflation runs quite hot. Neither the Bank of Japan nor the European Central Bank are expected to adjust policy when they meet on Thursday, but in Europe market gauges of projected inflation are increasingly at odds with the bank's guidance. "President (Christine) Lagarde seems likely to push back on market agitation over an early rate rise," said Westpac strategist Sean Callow. "Supporting her stance, this week's October Eurozone CPI data is expected to show inflation comfortably close to target at 1.9% (year-on-year)," he said. In the background, traders have an eye on trouble at indebted developer China Evergrande Group, which surprised investors by averting default with a last-minute coupon payment last week. China's yuan held just shy of a five-month peak at 6.3825 per dollar. Cryptocurrencies were steady below the heights reached last week, with bitcoin up 2% at $62,000. The Turkish lira fell to a new record low in the wake of a surprise rate cut last week and after President Tayyip Erdogan ordered the expulsion of Western diplomats who had called for the release of an imprisoned philanthropist. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0524 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1658 $1.1646 +0.11% -4.58% +1.1666 +1.1626 Dollar/Yen 113.6300 113.4900 +0.14% +10.03% +113.8200 +113.5750 Euro/Yen <EURJPY=EB 132.46 132.17 +0.22% +4.36% +132.6000 +132.1200 S> Dollar/Swiss 0.9154 0.9162 -0.10% +3.46% +0.9171 +0.9150 Sterling/Dollar 1.3780 1.3756 +0.18% +0.86% +1.3784 +1.3752 Dollar/Canadian 1.2348 1.2368 -0.19% -3.05% +1.2379 +1.2344 Aussie/Dollar 0.7486 0.7470 +0.22% -2.68% +0.7488 +0.7465 NZ 0.7165 0.7150 +0.24% -0.19% +0.7167 +0.7148 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)
CURRENCIES
Realty Today

When does a trader behave efficiently in Forex?

Forex seems to be a reliable industry for earning long profits. Most individuals join this industry with their high hopes. They learn good things about this industry and make up their mindset for considerable earnings. Their ideology comes to an unfortunate turn after starting their career here. Most individuals experience significant losses from the executions of trades. Some traders use faulty money management, which generates a poor risk to reward ratio. The traders also participate in the markets with poor analytical skills.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Should traders be watching Inflation data this week? Definitely!

Inflation data from outside the US should pique traders interest this week. Several major economies will be reporting on actual inflation figures experienced during September 2021. Will they match their forecasted values, or will the data follow US inflation and surprisingly creep upward?. Who should be watching?. Traders of the...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu: Why it’s best traders remain on the lookout

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Not yet part of the altcoin rally, Shiba Inu, at press time, was consolidating within a bull pennant and awaited a breakout to catch up to its peers. A decisive close above $0.00003001 would set up a breakout from the pattern, one which would carry massive upside as per the length of its flagpole.
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

It’s a tricky time for investors, and not just because Halloween is near. On one hand, many stocks are (still) performing well, so if you’re not in the market you’re just missing out. On the other hand, the indicators definitely suggest the market is ripe for a major correction. Sticking with stocks or stepping into them at this point in time could deal a blow to your portfolio’s value. Should you really be investing in the stock market right now?
STOCKS
Hackernoon

KYC: Why is it Important in the Cryptoverse?

"Know-your-customer" (KYC) is a standard authentication process required by mainstream cryptocurrency exchanges for those wishing to trade cryptocurrencies. The sooner KYC is completed, the sooner cryptocurrency purchases and withdrawals can be made. Decentralized exchanges and Bitcoin ATMs are the most common ways to purchase cryptocurrency without needing to provide proof of identity. Peer-to-peer (P2P) trading and automatic market maker (AMM) trading are the two main types of decentralized crypto transactions.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy