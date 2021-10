Somebody has to do an investigation into that cockamamie voting system on “Dancing with the Stars.”. On Monday’s show – a tribute to “Grease” – there were two votes to save Spice Girl Mel C and one vote to save blogger Olivia Jade. Smart money would say Jade was going home. But, no, head judge Len Goodman got to vote and, if he happened to produce a tie, then his vote counted more than the others. Does that make sense? No, it does not. He should only vote in case of a tie and, with three other judges, there’d never be a tie.

