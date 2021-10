ATLANTA (AP) — Luiz Araújo scored for the second consecutive game and Atlanta United and Toronto FC tied 1-1 on Saturday night. Araújo put pressure on the Toronto back line, forcing a pass to goalkeeper Quinten Westburg but Araújo continued to swarm and stole the ball from Westburg before tapping in to an empty net to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. The 28-year-old Brazilian, who signed with Atlanta in August, has three goals and three assists in the last six games and has been involved in six of the club's last seven goals.

MLS ・ 16 HOURS AGO