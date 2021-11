NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rarely can a national runner-up say that it returns six of nine starters to its lineup with multiple MLB prospects opting to return to school, but Vanderbilt sits in that position heading into the 2022 season. An offense that struggled down the stretch in 2021 now features one of the strongest combinations of talent and experience with key pieces like Dominic Keegan, Tate Kolwyck and Troy LaNeve returning when they could have turned pro.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO