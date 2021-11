Forget Facebook. Meet Meta. Yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, announced a new name for the Silicon Valley company that has long been recognized by its blue icon and lowercase white f. Not anymore. Meta comes with a new logo that looks like a slightly stretched-out infinity symbol. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other apps owned by the company will remain the same (an animated version of the logo even shows their icons being swept into the infinity symbol). However, they will now operate under the umbrella of Meta—much like Google and subsidiaries like Fitbit and Waymo have been operating under the name Alphabet since the 2015 Google rebrand.

