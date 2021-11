The FDA has approved a first-of-its kind continuous delivery system for anti-VEGF therapy for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The Susvimo ocular implant continuously releases 100 mg/mL of ranibizumab directly to the retina over 6 months. Initial implantation and refill can be performed during an office visit with an ophthalmologist. In contrast, conventional intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy requires injections as often as once a month. The approval is for patients who previously responded to at least two intravitreal injections of anti-VEGF therapy.

