Taylor Malloe atoned for a five interception evening with a clutch scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to lift Moanalua to a gritty 28-25 win over Aiea. In a game punctuated by plays on defense and special teams, it was the offense came through when the game was on the line for Na Menehune, as Malloe orchestrated a drive that began on the Aiea 49, connecting on back to back passes to Jayce Bareng of five and 33 yards before finding Keenan McCaddy on a post route two plays later for the go-ahead 18 yard score.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO