Feisty Raptors Can't Claw out of 20 Point Hole in Loss to Bulls

Phew. Three games in and the Raptors have taken us on the Canadian Minebuster already. So how are we liking the new-look Toronto? All the ups, downs, twists, turns, pros and cons of a team brimmed with youthful juvenescence. So far we’ve seen an energy-filled, defensively-stout, chaotic team that feasts on broken plays and disruption. A team that — much quicker than the NBA norm — finds itself with a crystal-clear team identity. Physically built on length, length and few more inches of length. Systematically built on physically-imposing POA defense, advanced defensive versatility and hyper-switching ability. Offensively? Your guess is as good as mine. In the Raptors lone win this season vs. the Boston Celtics, Toronto looked as good as humanly possible for a the team boasts the 7th youngest roster in the league. Roster-wise, the brightest spots begin and end with dynamic rookie Scottie Barnes. Through three games, he hasn’t just been the most consistent Toronto Raptor, but quite easily the most dominant.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO