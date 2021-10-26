CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Feisty Raptors Can't Claw out of 20 Point Hole in Loss to Bulls

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Toronto Raptors team is certainly going to be annoying this season. That, for better or for worse, has been the Raptors calling card recently. They’ll fall behind by 20 points and look poised for a disappointing blowout only to somehow come alive late to make things interesting. But why? Sure,...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Nick Nurse
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
NBA
kingstonthisweek.com

Boucher able to return for Raptors opener but can't spark team against Wizards

It was a welcome sight to see each and every Raptor back on the court in Toronto Wednesday, but especially so when it comes to Chris Boucher. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Boucher had dislocated his finger only a couple of practices...
NBA
chatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

A 1-2 start for the Raptors feels about normal for a team still finding its way in the early part of the season. At any rate, if you could pick a win to feel good about out of the first three games, it’s against the stupid Boston Celtics — without a shadow of a doubt. (Or maybe that’s just me.)
NBA
ESPN

Bulls play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

Chicago Bulls (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. Toronto went 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Bulls#Precious Achiuwa#Demar
kingstonthisweek.com

Raptors fall to Bulls, continuing winless streak at home

That first home win is proving to be a tough get for the Raptors. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The home side was as close as they have been to the win column playing in front of familiar faces, but another familiar face playing in a new home wasn’t about to let that happen.
NBA
chatsports.com

Raptors can’t sustain hot start, lose to the Mavericks 103-95

The last time the Dallas Mavericks played the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, we witnessed a magical night, as the Raptors came back from a 30 point deficit. Tonight, unfortunately, there was no comeback in the offing. The Raptors got off to a lead early, thanks to the heroics of...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Gameday: Bulls @ Raptors, Oct. 25

Phew. Three games in and the Raptors have taken us on the Canadian Minebuster already. So how are we liking the new-look Toronto? All the ups, downs, twists, turns, pros and cons of a team brimmed with youthful juvenescence. So far we’ve seen an energy-filled, defensively-stout, chaotic team that feasts on broken plays and disruption. A team that — much quicker than the NBA norm — finds itself with a crystal-clear team identity. Physically built on length, length and few more inches of length. Systematically built on physically-imposing POA defense, advanced defensive versatility and hyper-switching ability. Offensively? Your guess is as good as mine. In the Raptors lone win this season vs. the Boston Celtics, Toronto looked as good as humanly possible for a the team boasts the 7th youngest roster in the league. Roster-wise, the brightest spots begin and end with dynamic rookie Scottie Barnes. Through three games, he hasn’t just been the most consistent Toronto Raptor, but quite easily the most dominant.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorshq.com

Turnovers burn rallying Raptors in loss to Bulls, 111-108

We knew coming into this season that if the Raptors were going to find any success, it was going to come in the trenches. With existing issues in the half court offense only exacerbated by a shoulder injury to Pascal Siakam, Toronto has been left with a collection of raw talent not really suited to creating baskets in slow-down situations, whether that’s in isolation or pick and roll. The only guy with a proven track record of doing so was Fred VanVleet, with OG Anunoby beside him showing positive strides in the preseason.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Nothin’ But Positives – Raptors vs. Bulls – October 25th

Oh man. There are going to be a lot of feelings in this one. We already have your pre-game, your post-game, and your quick reactions for every game, but by popular demand (a few people on Twitter) I am bringing my quarterly positives right here in long-form. Rather than try to sum them up in 240 characters or less, I can now expand on what I liked each quarter of the game. If you’re familiar with this format, you’ll know what to expect. If you aren’t, just know that if there is a baby wearing noise-canceling headphones, it counts as a positive and it’s going on the list.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 key takeaways from Raptors’ loss to Bulls

DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors killer. That’s a strange phrase to let rattle around one’s mind, but even stranger to witness in practice. And yet there it was on Monday night, with DeRozan returning to Scotiabank Arena for the first time as a member of the Chicago Bulls–drilling high-difficulty shot after high-difficulty shot down the stretch to help his team put the Raptors away.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 108, Bulls 111

P. Achiuwa29 MIN, 11 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 4-12 FG, 1-2 3FG, 4- FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -7 +/- He’s clearly our best rebounder and most athletic big, but it’s become increasingly frustrating to watch him play these last few games. I’m eagerly waiting for that chemistry between Precious and Freddie to finally form. He’s also been uncertain with the ball in his hands lately.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Bulls are facing new challenges with Patrick Williams out — and a tough part of the schedule on deck

A slew of former Chicago Bulls players was introduced to the United Center crowd during the tribute to Joakim Noah on Thursday night, and many looked as if they could still give you some minutes off the bench. Thabo Sefalosha, 37, might provide some suffocating defense in a tight game. The 36-year-old Luol Deng appears fit enough to bury a baseline jumper on a moment’s notice. Even Artis ...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy