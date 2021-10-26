ASUA Notebook 10/20/2021: Increase in Health & Recreation Fee

Every year instructors carefully plan what they’re going to teach during the semester. Then something significant happens that makes us pause and we have to resist the temptation to teach what was planned for the next day. The perfect storm was created over the past two weekends at Queen’s University, with large student gatherings during homecoming that violated public health regulations, saw excessive drinking, risk taking and misogynistic attitudes and behaviours displayed by some of our students. Our attempts to teach what we had planned seemed irrelevant. As instructors who teach and research peer processes in aggression, curriculum transformation and...

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO