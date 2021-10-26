CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

ASUA Notebook 10/20/2021: Increase in Health & Recreation Fee

Arizona Daily Wildcat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Students of the University of Arizona, the university’s undergraduate student governing body, met on Oct. 20, 2021 to discuss the Health & Recreation Fee increase. The meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. and adjourned at 8:29 p.m. The Senate gathered in the Madera Room of...

