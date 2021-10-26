ASUA Notebook 10/20/2021: Increase in Health & Recreation Fee

The university of Arizona is home to CATalyst Studios, located in the Main Library. This collaborative environment allows ideas, big and small, to become reality by being a resource for students and giving them access to The Maker Studio, VR Studio and the Data Studio. The Maker Studio features numerous fabrication tools, including laser cutters, 3D printers, sewing machines, vinyl cutter, cnc router and cnc mill, microcomputers. The Terry Seligman VR Studio is the University of Arizona’s first public virtual reality studio. This studio is equipped with an HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, two of the most advanced VR headsets available today.The Data Studio features a large-scale, high-resolution data visualization wall and allows you to build learning communities to support your research in data science and digital scholarship. #Uarizona #Campus #Digital #Education Nathaniel Stenchover | Multimedia Reporter Pascal Albright | Multimedia Editor *Music.
Comments / 0