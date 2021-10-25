Football Playoff Tickets

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
After an uneasy start to the current football season, the Eureka High Loggers are working on winning their next games to lock a berth in this fall’s playoffs. EHS got its first conference win against Fortuna last week, snapping a five-game losing streak at home. A victory against St. Bernard’s...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since November 29, 2019, high school playoff football returns to the Stateline. Here are the scores and highlights from Friday’s slate of games. The first round of the postseason continues on Saturday. CLASS 1A. FINAL: Forreston 22, Galena 14. CLASS 3A. FINAL:...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed his second-straight game on the sidelines this weekend as he continues to recover from foot surgery. Thankfully for him, his Tigers rewarded him with a win. Jackson State improved to 7-1 with a 28-19 victory of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. The Tigers...
LYNN — The way the revised, statewide football playoff pairings are shaking out, Revere, at 6-2, could possibly be on the outside looking in. Despite Friday night’s 21-6 win over
Vote for this week's O-A News Player of the Week. Nominees are from Opelika, Tallassee and Auburn High. Quarterback Clyde Pittman was a part of three touchdowns in the first half and Auburn High locked up home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 42-28 win over Enterprise on Friday night at Duck Samford Stadium.
Here is some pertinent info in regards to ticketing. 1. All tickets will be purchased online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets. 2. Tickets will go on-sale Wednesday at 9am. 3. Tickets will be $10 until 10:30am on Saturday. After 10:30am, tickets will be $12. 4. All tickets must be purchased online and there...
The Berea-Midpark Titans will travel to Brunswick High School on Friday October 29th for the opening round of the OHSAA Football Playoffs. Kickoff from Brunswick Automart Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday’s game is an OHSAA playoff contest therefore all ticket pricing and procedure is determined by the OHSAA....
Bastrop defeated Elgin for the second time in straight sets in District 18-5A this season and qualified for the volleyball playoffs. The Bears (19-22 overall, 7-6 in district) downed the Wildcats 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 at home on Friday. The Bears are currently in fourth place in the district, and the...
Another hour, another highly-questionable personal foul penalty in an NFL game. Earlier on Sunday, a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets contest. This might’ve been the weakest unnecessary roughness penalty of the season. The worst call of the day now has some...
Total: 49.5 - Over: (-105) | Under: (-110) These two programs have gone in opposite directions since last season. The Buffaloes stayed close and had a shot to win late against Texas A&M but ever since have looked really bad, especially on the offensive side. Meanwhile, Oregon played its best...
Varsity travelled to Millington over the weekend and took 2nd place going 4-1 on the day. Freeland started out the day strong in pool play going undefeated beating Cousino 25-18 and 25-15, Caro 25-22 and 25-15, Lakeville 25-16 and 25-15. Going into bracket play, they started with Millington who played...
The varsity soccer team traveled to Lansing on Tuesday to face Flint Powers Catholic in a regional semifinal matchup. The Falcons went down 6 minutes into the game when a Powers corner kick was put into the Falcons net. The Falcons fought hard and kept it to a one goal difference at halftime. The Falcons came out after halftime with a ton of energy and 3 minutes into the second half Nate Niederquell found Thomas Roenicke and Tommy beat a defender and the keeper to strike the ball into an empty net. The boys fought hard and surrender another goal 10 minutes later to make the score Powers 2 – Freeland 1. The game and the season end for the team tonight. The team finished the season 14-5-4 (W-L-T) and brought a district trophy home. Congratulations on a wonderful season and congratulations to coach Brandon Coleman for registering his 100 victory as the head coach of the Freeland Varsity Soccer Team.
