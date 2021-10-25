Football Playoff Tickets

The varsity soccer team traveled to Lansing on Tuesday to face Flint Powers Catholic in a regional semifinal matchup. The Falcons went down 6 minutes into the game when a Powers corner kick was put into the Falcons net. The Falcons fought hard and kept it to a one goal difference at halftime. The Falcons came out after halftime with a ton of energy and 3 minutes into the second half Nate Niederquell found Thomas Roenicke and Tommy beat a defender and the keeper to strike the ball into an empty net. The boys fought hard and surrender another goal 10 minutes later to make the score Powers 2 – Freeland 1. The game and the season end for the team tonight. The team finished the season 14-5-4 (W-L-T) and brought a district trophy home. Congratulations on a wonderful season and congratulations to coach Brandon Coleman for registering his 100 victory as the head coach of the Freeland Varsity Soccer Team.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO