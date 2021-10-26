Order Epic Breakfast Sammies From A Converted School Bus Called Ditto In Portland, Oregon

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and when you visit Ditto, you’re bound to get the day started off right. Located in an iconic food truck site in Portland, Ditto serves up some of the tastiest breakfast sammies in the PNW! And there’s nothing ordinary about Ditto, either; in addition to its next-level, all-vegan fare, this food truck is expanding into a converted school bus, making for one of the most unique and delightful dining experiences in Oregon!

Get your day started right with a visit to the coolest food truck in Oregon: Ditto.

Ditto is located in a legendary area of Portland that's known for its unique food trucks, offbeat vibes, and "hallowed sandwich ground."

In fact, in addition to its food cart, Ditto is renovating the Grilled Cheese Grill's iconic school bus for its customers to use.

The Grilled Cheese Grill opened its original location at the corner of Northeast Alberta Street in 2009, with a kitchen built in an Airstream trailer and dining area housed in a reclaimed bus. But after a particularly hard year due to the pandemic, this fan favorite was forced to close its (school bus) doors.

Ditto gladly accepted the sandwich baton, painting the former "twinkie" black and grey with illustrations in blue and pink hues.

Ditto's menu, by the way, is also 100% vegan. But you'd never know these epic offerings are wholly plant-based.

Ditto has mouthwatering combinations such as "The Bea" -- a plant-based egg topped with tempeh bacon, vegan cheddar, and blackberry habanero sauce.

The house-made tempeh bacon from Ditto will convert even the most passionate pork purists, too!

Lunch items from Ditto include crave-worthy grilled cheese sandwiches and the eatery's rustic tomato soup, a fan favorite that's perfect for those chilly Portland days.

In a city known for "keeping it weird" *and* its amazing dining scene, Ditto somehow manages to fit right in -- and totally stand out.

Ditto is located at 1027 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland, OR, 97211.

Have you visited this school-bus-food-truck yet? If so, we’d love to hear about your experience — and what delicious items you ordered! Learn more by visiting Ditto’s website and following the food truck on Facebook .

Prefer a sweet start to your day? You can’t go wrong with the offerings at Voodoo Doughnut !

The post Order Epic Breakfast Sammies From A Converted School Bus Called Ditto In Portland, Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State .