CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Order Epic Breakfast Sammies From A Converted School Bus Called Ditto In Portland, Oregon

By Sarah McCosham
Only In Oregon
Only In Oregon
 5 days ago

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and when you visit Ditto, you’re bound to get the day started off right. Located in an iconic food truck site in Portland, Ditto serves up some of the tastiest breakfast sammies in the PNW! And there’s nothing ordinary about Ditto, either; in addition to its next-level, all-vegan fare, this food truck is expanding into a converted school bus, making for one of the most unique and delightful dining experiences in Oregon!

Get your day started right with a visit to the coolest food truck in Oregon: Ditto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyDc5_0cciNedI00
DITTO/Facebook
Ditto is located at 1027 Northeast Alberta Street, Portland, OR, 97211.

Ditto is located in a legendary area of Portland that's known for its unique food trucks, offbeat vibes, and "hallowed sandwich ground."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApthC_0cciNedI00
DITTO/Facebook

In fact, in addition to its food cart, Ditto is renovating the Grilled Cheese Grill's iconic school bus for its customers to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJG98_0cciNedI00
Brian Herde/Google Local

The Grilled Cheese Grill opened its original location at the corner of Northeast Alberta Street in 2009, with a kitchen built in an Airstream trailer and dining area housed in a reclaimed bus. But after a particularly hard year due to the pandemic, this fan favorite was forced to close its (school bus) doors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25w2Ub_0cciNedI00
The Grilled Cheese Grill

Ditto gladly accepted the sandwich baton, painting the former "twinkie" black and grey with illustrations in blue and pink hues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhGWF_0cciNedI00
DITTO/Facebook

Ditto's menu, by the way, is also 100% vegan. But you'd never know these epic offerings are wholly plant-based.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48egyR_0cciNedI00
Liz Gonzalez/Google Local

Ditto has mouthwatering combinations such as "The Bea" -- a plant-based egg topped with tempeh bacon, vegan cheddar, and blackberry habanero sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7bBj_0cciNedI00
Atom Sky/Google Local

The house-made tempeh bacon from Ditto will convert even the most passionate pork purists, too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kD3Q_0cciNedI00
DITTO/Facebook

Lunch items from Ditto include crave-worthy grilled cheese sandwiches and the eatery's rustic tomato soup, a fan favorite that's perfect for those chilly Portland days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vmRT_0cciNedI00
Sing Reviews/Google Local

In a city known for "keeping it weird" *and* its amazing dining scene, Ditto somehow manages to fit right in -- and totally stand out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmbnZ_0cciNedI00
DITTO/Facebook

Have you visited this school-bus-food-truck yet? If so, we’d love to hear about your experience — and what delicious items you ordered! Learn more by visiting Ditto’s website and following the food truck on Facebook .

Prefer a sweet start to your day? You can’t go wrong with the offerings at Voodoo Doughnut !

The post Order Epic Breakfast Sammies From A Converted School Bus Called Ditto In Portland, Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Oregon

The Beautiful Restaurant Tucked Away In An Oregon Forest Most People Don’t Know About

Located right on the Clackamas River in the small town of Carver, Stone Cliff Inn is a unique, woodsy restaurant located in a rustic log cabin-style building. Surrounded by lush and beautiful scenery, this lovely restaurant offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and is truly one of the most beautiful restaurants in Oregon.   There’s just […] The post The Beautiful Restaurant Tucked Away In An Oregon Forest Most People Don’t Know About appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Lincoln Graves Leaving KATU: Where Is The Portland Anchor Going Next?

Portland, Oregon, will bid farewell to some of its favorite on-air personalities in the coming weeks. One of them is longtime KATU anchor Lincoln Graves. He announced he is leaving the ABC affiliate back in September, and Graves wrapped up his last day at the Portland station. Where is Lincoln Graves going next? It’s one of the top queries KATU viewers have. Fortunately, the anchor had answers to most of the questions.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
Crosscut

In 1931, an orca swam to Portland — and caused a stir

But no “surprise” sighting was perhaps more thrilling — or tragic, or had a more bizarre end — than when a young orca swam up the Columbia River and surprised the citizens of Portland in 1931. It made national news, but also portended an era of opportunists taking advantage of killer whales for entertainment and profit, leading to the abuse and even death of these charismatic creatures. (The case of Namu, the killer whale caught and exhibited live on the Seattle waterfront in the mid-1960s, kicked off a sequence of such captures.)
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Visit These Oregon Ghost Towns This Fall

What makes a town a ghost town? Is it a town overrun with paranormal activity? Fun, but not quite. Is it a completely abandoned town with decrepit buildings and not a soul in sight? Not quite either. (Some ghost towns are home to handfuls of people—sometimes even thousands.) The state...
PORTLAND, OR
Only In Oregon

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Oregon

Oregon is ravishing all year long — but during the fall, the Beaver State totally dazzles. This time of year, the shorter days, crisp temperatures, and dazzling fall foliage all come together in the most wondrous way, making Oregon’s Great Outdoors even more appealing than usual. If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy this splendid […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Grilled Cheese#Sammies#Food Truck#Food Drink#Airstream#Facebook Ditto#Atom Sky Google Local#Ditto#Facebook Lunch
Only In Oregon

The Decadent Breakfast Plates At Fuller’s Coffee Shop In Oregon Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, most of us aren’t all that excited to get up early and make a healthy meal — especially when hitting “snooze” is an option. And frankly, choosing between the same, old energy bars and sorry microwave wraps can be downright boring. Not anymore. There’s a place in Portland that will get you excited about breakfast again, and that’s Fuller’s Coffee Shop. Think “greasy spoon” — but with PNW flair. The decadent breakfast plates at Fuller’s Coffee Shop in Oregon will have you jumping out of bed to break the fast.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

New Trader Joe’s Near Portland OR To Open October 29th, 2021

Trader Joe’s will be opening a new location in Portland on October 29th, 2021. This will be the ninth Trader Joe’s near Portland OR. The new Trader Joe’s can be found at 7215 S.W. Garden Home Road in the old Lamb’s Thriftway location. Trader Joe’s is a favorite for many...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

Portland, Oregon, School Board Shut Down Amid Vaccine Debate

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland, Oregon, school board ended an in-person meeting amid controversy over a proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children 12 and older after unmasked protesters showed up and refused to don a face covering. The board that oversees Oregon’s largest school district resumed its meeting with...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Oregon

These 15 Unique Restaurants In Oregon Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience (Part II)

Oregon’s food culture is wonderfully exciting and innovative. Looking for a new restaurant to try? The following is a list of unique restaurants in Oregon that will give you a dining experience you won’t soon forget. In the Beaver State, there are always more interesting and unexpected gems to be discovered, and we’ve located some […] The post These 15 Unique Restaurants In Oregon Will Give You An Unforgettable Dining Experience (Part II) appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In Oregon

There’s A Wildlife Safari Park Hiding In Winston, Oregon

Oregon is full of surprises, but this park in Winston is easily the wildest and most unexpected. Open year-round, Wildlife Safari is a 615-acre drive-through safari park in Oregon with more than 600 species of animals from all over the planet! If you’re looking for a unique and family-friendly day trip adventure in Oregon, this is it.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

The Historic Town In Oregon With A Terribly Creepy Past

As the oldest American settlement on the west coast, Astoria has a rich history spanning more than 200 years. From maritime warfare to battles between settlers and native tribes, this Oregon town has seen it all. Of course, a place with so much history is subject to lots of lore and legends, and Astoria is […] The post The Historic Town In Oregon With A Terribly Creepy Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Tri-City Herald

Roasters Coffee takeover begins after Oregon chain buys them out

An Oregon coffee chain has begun its takeover of the Roasters Coffee shops in the Tri-Cities. Black Rock Coffee Bar bought the local caffeine supplier earlier this year and has started switching them to the Black Rock brand. Derek Tonn, who was Roasters’ president and CEO and now as Black...
OREGON STATE
goodshomedesign.com

Father And Son Converted A School Bus Into A Tiny Mobile House

Having a house on wheels offers so much mobility and freedom, as you don’t have to choose one single place to call your home. Patrick Schmidt is a son who decided to change his lifestyle and transform a school bus into a house, and his dad was there to offer his support.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Oregon

Hotel Grand Stark Is A Luxurious Boutique Hotel In Portland, Oregon For People And Pups

If your idea of the perfect escape involves a lux getaway *with* your favorite four-legged friend, then you’ll definitely want to check out this new hotel in PDX. Hotel Grand Stark is a beautiful new boutique hotel in Portland, Oregon that welcomes guests and their pets with open arms. This swanky space will have you in total R&R mode — and Fido will be very pleased with the hotel’s fine selection of bespoke services just for him.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Portland’s Only Black-Owned Bookstore, Third Eye Books Is A True Community Hub

There’s nothing quite like an afternoon spent perusing a good bookstore. Each book offers a world of possibility, and there’s a camaraderie felt between fellow readers (and that indefinable-yet-distinct bookstore smell) that makes visiting a bookstore a soul-filling and exciting experience. In Portland, Third Eye Books is a newbie on the bibliophile block, and it fills a much-needed void in Oregon. Portland’s only Black-owned bookstore, Third Eye Books is a true community hub; a space for education, inclusion, and representation.
PORTLAND, OR
Only In Oregon

Only In Oregon

5K+
Followers
593
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oregon is for people who LOVE the Beaver State. We publish one Oregon article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy