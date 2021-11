Much like upgrading one’s health, leveling up in Kena: Bridge of Spirits isn’t simply a matter of defeating enemies and netting experience points. Instead, Kena levels up by finding different Rot spirits. These are obtained by clearing Corruption, from chests, exploring the environment and defeating bosses. The DualSense will start vibrating if a Rot is nearby so pay close attention. Kena also has a mask that can see the Rot’s footprints, further narrowing down where they could be hiding. Look for any pink glowing objects in the environment as well since these could be Rot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO