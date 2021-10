This has to be one of the most tragic stories I have heard in a long time and it involves the death of a young woman who was way too young. The details were first released by KTRK regarding a 17-year-old girl who was in a vehicle crash late at night, after the crash witnesses reported that she was dodging vehicles moving quickly. While attempting to avoid moving vehicles the disoriented teenager mistakenly tumbled to her death below a Sam Houston Tollway flyover in Houston.

