WASHINGTON October 18, 2021 – America’s billionaires have grown $2.1 trillion richer during the pandemic, their collective fortune skyrocketing by 70%—from just short of $3 trillion at the start of the COVID crisis on March 18, 2020, to over $5 trillion on October 15 of this year, according to Forbes data analyzed by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and the Institute for Policy Studies Program on Inequality (IPS). [A table of the top 15 billionaires is below and the full data set is here.]

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO