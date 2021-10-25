Town Halls for Accreditation on Nov. 2

Thankfully, I am not on social media, however I wish to comment on the article, “Politics plague the Riverhead Town Board as election approaches,” (Oct. 22.) Politics are politics, however the trend of bullying, mansplaining, and general male-privileged behavior has no place in a public forum in Town Hall. While such trends have been normalized during the past several years, they are not normal behaviors. It appears that the sole female town board member was representing the residents of our town in bringing the issue to a work session, even if for clarification for constituent understanding. It is clear what the three men on the board were attempting to accomplish.
