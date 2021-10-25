CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Town Halls for Accreditation on Nov. 2

the University of Delaware
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Delaware is undergoing its accreditation review by the Middle State Commission on Higher Education....

www.udel.edu

Comments / 0

Related
rmusentrymedia.com

Center for Innovation & Outreach to host town hall

The Center for Innovation & Outreach is hosting a town hall meeting. Any RMU student who is interested in attending is welcome to come. Those who feel underrepresented are encouraged to attend. Dr. Anthony Robins, an Associate Professor of Biology in SEMS and D&I Coordinator for the school, is hosting the event.
POLITICS
case.edu

Town Hall 2022 Benefits Programs

Leaders of CWRU’s Human Resources Dept invite faculty/staff to a Town Hall session on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. for an informational session on the 2022 Benefits and Wellness programs. Attend the virtual presentation using your (SSO) single sign-on CWRU ID.
POLITICS
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Public Schools Hosts Town Hall Meeting

Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore along with members of the board of education shared news about the advancements that have been made so far this school year at their first town hall meeting. Each department from Finances to Human Resources shared details about improvements MPS schools have made so far...
MONTGOMERY, AL
cityofcrestview.org

Virtual Town Hall

Join us for a Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 7 pm. Elected officials and city leaders will be taking questions in real-time on Facebook Live.
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
parsippanyfocus.com

Mimi Letts Gets Plaque In Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — During Tuesday’s Township Meeting, Mayor Michael Soriano unveiled a plaque in Town Hall along with Mimi’s husband, Howard Letts. Mimi was elected by the residents of Parsippany-Troy Hills 1994 and re-elected in 1997 and 2001 to serve as Parsippany’s first woman Mayor. She was a member of the...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
KJCT8

Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall Meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Western Region One Source is holding an event tomorrow called the Veterans Resource Tour and Town Hall Meeting. Other partners will also be present at the event, including Suicide Prevention and Caregivers Health. The first event gives veterans the opportunity to ask questions about...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Review

WELLSVILLE MAYORAL CANDIDATES TOWN HALL

Wellsville mayoral candidates Randy Allmon, who currently occupies the position; independent candidate Brad Elliott; Democratic candidate Bob Boley; and write-in candidate Jack Cataldo address an appreciative crowd Monday night in the village’s alumni center, where the Wellsville Community Foundation hosted the men for a town hall discussion before the November general election. Voters will choose one of the four men’s vision for the village of Wellsville. Candidates were given three minutes to answer pre-submitted questions on a variety of topics, including the village’s police, fire and road departments; the marina and a variety of quality-of-life issues to an audience and streamed live on social media. For example, all four men discussed increasing drug interdiction efforts through a variety of methods, ranging from an officer on the Columbiana County Drug Task Force to increased surveillance of known drug houses and creation of a substance abuse education program to assist with those suffering from addiction with money from the anti-opioid settlement moneys. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
WELLSVILLE, OH
Dundalk Eagle

Metzgar hosting annual town hall for vets

Delegate Ric Metzgar will host the Sixth Annual Veterans Town Hall Meeting and Job Fair on Wednesday November 10, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ateaze Senior Center, 7401 Holabird Avenue in Dundalk. Masks must be worn in all county buildings. This Town Hall is for male and...
DUNDALK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Ud
riverheadlocal

‘Bullying’ has no place in Town Hall

Thankfully, I am not on social media, however I wish to comment on the article, “Politics plague the Riverhead Town Board as election approaches,” (Oct. 22.) Politics are politics, however the trend of bullying, mansplaining, and general male-privileged behavior has no place in a public forum in Town Hall. While such trends have been normalized during the past several years, they are not normal behaviors. It appears that the sole female town board member was representing the residents of our town in bringing the issue to a work session, even if for clarification for constituent understanding. It is clear what the three men on the board were attempting to accomplish.
RIVERHEAD, NY
nny360.com

Hardiman, Hall for Potsdam Town Board

I know both Allyssa Hardiman and Lynn Hall and encourage you to vote for them to serve on the Potsdam Town Board. They are ready to learn about local governance and are eager to give back to the community they care about. Allyssa grew up in Potsdam and owns St....
ELECTIONS
newjerseyhills.com

Rep. Malinowski to host veterans Town Hall Resource Fair on Sunday, Nov. 14

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-7, will host a Veterans Town Hall and Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, at American Legion Post 12, 232 Union Avenue, Somerville. The purpose of the event is to establish greater understanding between veterans and the communities they served in recognition of Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
the University of Delaware

Provost Search Advisory Committee Appointed

As you know, Provost Robin Morgan has announced her plans to retire from her position at the University of Delaware and will begin her retirement leave at the conclusion of the current academic year. While Robin will continue to lead with insight and energy to support students, faculty and staff across the University as our provost, we are moving forward with a search for her successor.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
the University of Delaware

New senior leadership position in equity and diversity

University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis today announced the creation of a new vice presidential position in the University’s senior administration to advance the institution’s strategic priority of enhancing our institutional equity efforts to support a diverse, inclusive and intercultural campus. The new position – vice president of institutional equity...
COLLEGES
the University of Delaware

Defining quality teaching

A professor, a college dean and a police officer walk into a… Zoom meeting. It is not the start of a bad joke but, rather, a productive afternoon. At a meeting of the University of Delaware’s Faculty Senate, held virtually on Monday, Oct. 4, much time was spent on important presentations given by three members of the University community. Topics included faculty assessment, graduate school happenings and campus safety.
COLLEGES
the University of Delaware

For the Record

For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent presentations, publications, honors and exhibitions include the following:. Presentations. Tracey Bryant, senior director for research communications in the Office of Communications and Marketing (OCM), was an invited speaker at...
COLLEGES
New York Post

Black and Latino students did worse in schools with ‘diversity officers’: study

I hope you’re sitting down, because otherwise the following news might send you to the fainting couch quicker than a Victorian lady who has just overheard someone say the word “knickers.” A new study says that putting a high-paid diversity bureaucrat on the school payroll may actually make things worse for black and Latino students.
EDUCATION
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia holds town halls for input on future plans

The future for the City of Andalusia was a big topic Tuesday as city leaders and citizens joined for two town halls to collect input for the development of a 10-year comprehensive development plan. On Tuesday morning, the Andalusia City Council held its regular-scheduled meeting — with the time changed...
ANDALUSIA, AL
tamu.edu

Town Hall To Offer Insight On Student Mental Health

Mental health resources, awareness and advocacy will be the focus of a town hall hosted Monday, Oct. 25 by the Texas A&M University Student Government Association. Student Body President Natalie Parks ’22 will moderate a panel of four campus mental health experts. She said the goal of the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Student Center Room 2401, is to educate students about the resources available to them on campus and to provide a forum for discussion.
MENTAL HEALTH
cityofames.org

Climate Action Plan Town Hall Meeting is Monday

The Climate Action Plan Town Hall meeting is one week away. Mayor John Haila and Iowa State University President Dr. Wendy Wintersteen will welcome participants to a presentation on creating a Climate Action Plan (CAP) for Ames beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at City Hall City Council Chambers, 515 Clark Ave.
AMES, IA
the University of Delaware

Fall 2021 UpDate for Oct. 27

Visit www.udel.edu/coronavirus to keep informed about the latest updates and guidelines. This comprehensive site highlights the latest information about UD’s response, as well as frequently asked questions and a data dashboard on current campus statistics. Have a specific question? Check the FAQs, which are updated regularly as questions come in to coronavirus@udel.edu.
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy