Safely Resuming Travel by Vaccine Requirement and Rescission of Travel Restrictions on Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, the Schengen Area, South Africa, and the United Kingdom

TUESDAY, Oct. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration on Monday released the specifics of its plan to allow the return of foreign travelers to the United States. While adult visitors will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will need to be tested for the virus before boarding a plane to the United States, visitors younger than 18 years will not have to be fully vaccinated but will still need to take a COVID-19 test unless they are 2 years old or younger, the White House said in a statement. The new travel policy takes effect on Nov. 8.

