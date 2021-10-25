CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safely Resuming Travel by Vaccine Requirement and Rescission of Travel Restrictions on Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, the Schengen Area, South Africa, and the United Kingdom

U.S. Department of State
 8 days ago

On October 25, President Biden announced a Presidential Proclamation titled “A Proclamation on Advancing the Safe Resumption of Global Travel During the COVID-19 Pandemic.” This proclamation, which takes effect at 12:01 am Eastern Standard Time on November 8, 2021, will end the travel restrictions under Presidential Proclamations (P.P.)...

travel.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

United States, European Union, and Partners Formally Launch Global Methane Pledge to Keep 1.5C Within Reach

Over 100 countries representing 70% of the global economy have now joined the Pledge. Today, the United States, the European Union, and partners formally launched the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative to reduce global methane emissions to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach. A total of over 100 countries representing 70% of the global economy and nearly half of anthropogenic methane emissions have now signed onto the pledge.
GLOBAL WARMING
Variety

Though Travel Restrictions Ease in Parts of Asia, Tightened Measures in Hong Kong Could Put Local Film Industry at Risk

Travel restrictions are being eased in parts of Asia, bringing the prospects of tourist arrivals, restarts for local economies and easier logistics for filmmakers and executives. But Hong Kong, once the hub of East Asian filmmaking, tightened its border controls on Monday, a day in which the territory recorded just one new (imported) coronavirus infection. Also on Monday, Thailand and Australia both rolled back strict border restrictions which have been in place for some 18 months as a defense against COVID-19. Singapore and Malaysia moved in the same direction in the middle of last month. In each case, conditions apply. That...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Australia COVID-19 Restrictions End, International Travel Resumes

SYDNEY - Australians are being allowed to travel overseas without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in almost 600 days. Previously they needed government permission to go overseas under strict measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. After more than 18 months, Australia is reconnecting with the world...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

What happened at Cop26 today – day two at a glance

World leaders agree deal to end deforestation, as we reported this morning. Xi Jinping, Jair Bolsonaro and Joe Biden are among the leaders signing the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forest and Land Use. Biden has announced a pledge to cut global methane emissions 30% by 2030. Reducing these emissions was...
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

Moroccans protest vaccine pass required for work, travel

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Demonstrations have been staged in cities across Morocco against a coronavirus vaccine passport required to access indoor activities and travel. Proof of vaccination has been mandatory since Oct. 21 for all Moroccans to enter their place of work and restaurants and for domestic and international air travel. The North African kingdom’s vaccination rate is the highest in the continent, with more than 58% of its 36 million people fully inoculated. But a vocal minority is opposed. Protests were held Sunday in the capital of Rabat, Casablanca, Tangiers in the north and Agadir in the south.
WORLD
AFP

China urges US to keep promises on Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United States not to "betray its promises" on Taiwan at a rare meeting Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as tensions run high over the island.  "We request that the US pursues a real One China policy, not a fake One China policy," Wang told his counterpart, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. 
FOREIGN POLICY
travelawaits.com

UK Drops Quarantine Requirement For All Vaccinated Travelers

It’s imperative to feel comfortable and safe while traveling. Medjet provides premier air medical transport, travel security, and crisis response memberships, providing peace of mind for an affordable price. The United Kingdom announced on Thursday that it would remove the remaining seven countries from its “red list.” This will make...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thekatynews.com

Lifting of Travel Restrictions Leads to an Increase in Winter Flights to Europe and United States

Looking to beat the winter blues and travel abroad? Find out more information about new airline routes between the US, France, and other countries here. Keen travelers who want to escape the winter blues will be pleased to know that over the course of the next few months, there will be an increase in flights between the United States, Europe, and plenty of new and exotic destinations.
LIFESTYLE
KBZK News

Travelers in Billings weigh in on vaccine requirement for foreign flights

For foreign nationals living and working in Montana and elsewhere, a trip home will require full vaccination starting Nov. 8, the White House announced earlier this week. The change affects U.S. citizens who travel abroad and need to return home. At least one traveler at Billings Logan International Airport Wednesday said he thinks that's a good idea.
BILLINGS, MT
allaboutarizonanews.com

Canadian Airline Set to Resume Winter Service After International Travel Restrictions

Canadian airline Swoop announced this week plans to restart winter service next week at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport after international travel restrictions were recently lifted. Beginning November 1st, Swoop will offer nonstop flights from Winnipeg, Manitoba; Toronto, Ontario; and Edmonton, Alberta from the East Valley airport. The twice-weekly flights are available...
TRAVEL
healthday.com

Biden Admin Offers Details of Vaccination Requirements for Foreign Travelers

TUESDAY, Oct. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration on Monday released the specifics of its plan to allow the return of foreign travelers to the United States. While adult visitors will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will need to be tested for the virus before boarding a plane to the United States, visitors younger than 18 years will not have to be fully vaccinated but will still need to take a COVID-19 test unless they are 2 years old or younger, the White House said in a statement. The new travel policy takes effect on Nov. 8.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

US issues new guidelines for air travel, lifts restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travellers

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): The United States has announced the lifting of severe travel restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travellers from November 8. US President Joe Biden on Monday signed a presidential proclamation detailing the country's new international travel rules, which will replace the patchwork of blanket bans that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Biden Announces New COVID-19 Travel Requirements With Vaccine Mandates for Foreign Visitors, Restrictions for Unvaccinated Americans

United States President Joe Biden's administration announced new COVID-19 travel bans that would implement vaccine mandates for foreign visitors and lay down stricter rules for unvaccinated Americans. The situation comes as the Democratic president will lift long-running coronavirus travel bans against residents who are coming from most European countries on...
U.S. POLITICS
houstonianonline.com

Children do not need to be vaccinated to travel to the United States

However, unvaccinated children 2 years of age or older should have a corona test done one day before departure to the United States. This distinguishes the need for testing from vaccinated children: they must be tested within three days of departure. Also, almost all the details are already known. Below...
TRAVEL
fox40jackson.com

Florida mom and adopted children stranded in Bulgaria due to vaccine requirement to travel

A Florida mother, who adopted two children in Bulgaria, is stranded after the State Department denied a visa application for her son. Amy Dobrikova joined “Fox & Friends First” expressing her frustration over the matter, saying this isn’t the “American way” as the Biden administration makes international travel for the unvaccinated more challenging.
FLORIDA STATE
washingtoninformer.com

U.S. Eases COVID Travel Restrictions, Tightens Testing Requirements

The Biden administration will roll out a new travel system next month that will make it tougher for unvaccinated Americans to reenter the country. The new system, effective Nov. 8, will also end the current U.S. travel ban, allowing international visitors as long as they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
TRAVEL
U.S. Department of State

International Travel Vaccine Requirement

THE WASHINGTON FOREIGN PRESS CENTER, WASHINGTON, D.C. (Virtual) MODERATOR: Okay, great. Good morning and thank you for joining this Foreign Press Center virtual briefing on the international vaccine requirement. Today’s briefing is on the record and will be recorded. A transcript will be posted later today on the Foreign Press Center website at fpc.state.gov.
WASHINGTON, DC

