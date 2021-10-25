CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flash Flood Watch Message from Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works

greenwichct.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to weather forecasts, a flash flood watch is in effect for the Town of Greenwich from Monday evening (10/25) to Tuesday evening (10/26). This is due to a...

www.greenwichct.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Flash Flood Watch No Longer in effect

UPDATE: The Flash flood watch has expired. ________________________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts: …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5:00 AM SATURDAY… The Flash Flood Watch issued for: Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York: Chemung and Steuben. In […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford. * Until 5 AM EDT Saturday. * Steady, occasionally locally heavy rain continuing through the night. Totals in excess of an inch are possible in the Watch area by early Saturday morning.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Special Weather Statement: Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Ocean City from 8 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday. The forecast predicts 2 to 3.5 inches of rain with greater amounts possible in localized pockets. Residents and visitors should be prepared to monitor conditions and to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Weather Forecasts#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
Record-Journal

Flash flood, high winds watch ahead of storm

A Nor’Easter brought a lot of rain toward southern New England Monday night into Tuesday. The flash flood watch went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday night. It lasted until about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The rain lasted throughout Tuesday. Winds on Tuesday are expected...
ENVIRONMENT
theintell.com

Bucks, Eastern Montgomery counties under flash flood watch Tuesday

Bucks County and portions of eastern Montgomery County are under a flash flood watch through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service in Westampton, New Jersey, has issued the watch through 5 p.m. Rain, heavy at time, is expected to continue through much of the day, with 2 to 4 inches...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Inside Nova

Flash flood watch issued for parts of Northern Virginia ahead of storms

With the potential for multiple rounds of possibly severe storms into the overnight, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the region. The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria, D.C. and parts of Maryland for possible flooding to small streams, and in urban areas.
VIRGINIA STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

Five Towns could endure flash flooding

Although there are spots in Lawrence that are known to flood, such as areas surrounding Broadway, there have been no reports of flooding in Lawrence yet, as they have street sweepers out and, according to village official Ron Goldman, were “very conscientious in making sure that our [Lawrence’s] basins were clear,” of blockage from leaves and other natural debris.
LAWRENCE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
qchron.com

Flash flood watch for Queens Monday night

The National Weather Service has included all of Queens in a flash flood watch that will be in effect from 8 p.m. tonight, Oct. 25, through 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The NWS says a low pressure system south of Long Island “will likely produce heavy rainfall” of 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts possible in some areas. Lingering scattered showers could be expected through Wednesday morning.
QUEENS, NY
WETM

Flash Flood Watch in effect Tuesday for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:. …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 AM WEDNESDAY…. Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
BINGHAMTON, NY
myrye.com

Flash Flood Watch Monday Evening Through Tuesday Afternoon

Not what flood weary Rye wants to hear, the City has issued a “Code Red” message in regards to a flash flood watch:. This is a City of Rye Code Red Message. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH. TUESDAY AFTERNOON…. The Flash Flood Watch continues for...
RYE, NY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Winter storm, flash flood watch in place until Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Sunday into Monday evening. Forecasters are expecting strong gusty winds Sunday as a winter storm watch will remain in effect into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, valley areas can expect heavy rain on Sunday, noting that drivers...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Plumas County under flash flood watch

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents Saturday afternoon about the potential for flash floods flowing from the Dixie Fire burn scar. The National Weather Service warned that because of the chance for 10-inch rainfall in the region, there will likely be a flash flood warning during the weekend storm. […]
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
hoiabc.com

Heavy rain tomorrow; Flash Flood Watch in effect all day Sunday

Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-40s with showers and storms moving tonight. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect late tonight and will not expire until Monday morning with all counties in the Heart of Illinois under the watch. Showers and storms will be a problem all day for your Sunday and there are severe chances which we will discuss below. Highs tomorrow will reach the low-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the metro area for Sunday afternoon/night.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * Moderate to heavy rain will result in widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches, with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
CHICAGO, IL
Lassen County News

Flash flood, debris flow watch in effect through Friday morning

According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flash flood watch for a portion of northeastern California, including, Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties from Thursday evening through Friday morning. A short period of heavy rainfall is possible...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy