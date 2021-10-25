Flash Flood Watch Message from Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter. * From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * Moderate to heavy rain will result in widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches, with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO