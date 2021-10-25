CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Queens’ on ABC: Welcome to the Nasty World

By M. Skye
tvsourcemagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first episode of the new ABC primetime soap Queens did exactly what a pilot was supposed to do in drawing the audience into the vivid world of the group formerly known as The Nasty Bitches. Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, Queens follows four women in their 40s...

tvsourcemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Vibe

The Ladies From ABC’s ‘Queens’ Release 3 New Songs Including A Collab With Cam’Ron

Following the premiere of ABC’s new drama series, Queens, the ladies are feeding fans with new music. Episode 2 opened with a new Cam’Ron-assisted track entitled “Heart Of Queens.” The song has Brandy’s character, Xplicit Lyrics, flexing her airy vocals and the episode also reveals the final moment when she broke up the group in San Diego, circa 2001. Mid-performance, Brandy as Naomi stopped and asked, “How did we get here? We supposed to be a family […] I can’t do this anymore. I’m done. The Nasty B****es are dead.” Later in the episode, the Vocal Bible covers Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” with her on-screen daughter, Jojo, played by Precious Way. The episode also details how Valeria/Butter Pecan (Nadine Velazquez) finessed her way into the original threesome. In 1997, as Xplicit Lyrics, Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton), and Professor Sex (Eve) performed “Belly Of The Beast” at an underground New York City event on the brink of Hip-Hop becoming a global success, Valeria slid her mixtape to their manager, Eric and the rest is history. Queens airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. All music is under Def Jam Recordings and is available on digital streaming platforms.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Queens' gets the band back together for a soapy ABC drama

"Queens" is an extremely familiar idea, elevated not quite to the level of royalty by being slickly cast, packaged and produced. Like Peacock's "Girls5eva," the concept hinges on an all-girl group reunited and again pursuing stardom 20 years later, rediscovering the spotlight and its perils after years spent braiding hair and burning breakfast.
tvseriesfinale.com

Queens: Season Two? Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Queens TV show stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Taylor Selé, Pepi Sonuga, and Brandy. In the 1990s, the Nasty Bitches music group turned the world of hip-hop upside down. Their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, “Nasty Girl”. Nasty Bitches was once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation but, despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. The members are Brianna (Eve) aka Professor Sex, Jill (Naughton) aka Da Thrill, Valeria (Velazquez) aka Butter Pecan, and Naomi (Brandy) aka Xplicit Lyrics. Today, the ladies are in their 40s and are estranged and out of touch. Their former manager, Eric Jones (Sele), sets a reunion in motion and the women reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and swagger from their legendary past.
buzzfeednews.com

ABC’s “Queens” Artfully Highlights The Pitfalls Of Fame

In the final moments of “1999,” the pilot episode of ABC’s Queens, Brianna (Eve) perfectly describes the latest iteration of Nasty Bitches, a fictional all-women hip-hop group that dominated the airwaves more than two decades ago. “So a mom, a washed-up musician, a disgraced daytime TV host, a lesbian church lady, and a young rapper fresh out of rehab are going on a world tour?” Though I was interested from the get-go, it was this line that really made me crack up, ensuring I would probably continue watching from week to week to see how the story unfolds.
ABC Action News

ABC's New Musical Drama Queens

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, “Queens” follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. “Queens” stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Sele as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.
Cinema Blend

Queens Cast: Where You’ve Seen The ABC Show’s Stars Before

Don’t call it a comeback, but Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez are back in action on the new ABC musical drama Queens, a series that has potential to be major hit with hip-hop heads, ‘90s enthusiasts, and fans of great TV. The series, which follows the members of the fictional ‘90s rap outfit the “Nasty Bitches” as they look for a second shot at fame following a decades-long break (and a little redemption along the way) premiered Tuesday, October 19 with a number of faces that look oh so familiar.
Primetimer

ABC's Queens works because of the magic of stars Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez and Naturi Naughton

Queens' pilot is efficient, dramatic and intriguing without feeling overstuffed: That is "a feat given its many intersecting plotlines," says Caroline Framke. "In that respect, too, the core acting foursome of Queens bring crucial skill and personality to a series that, given the pilot’s alternately sincere and soap-adjacent tones, will inevitably ask them to contribute something different to every scene. (Naturi) Naughton, tasked with embodying both the bombastic woman formerly known as Da Thrill and her meeker present-day incarnation, is an immediate standout. Brandy and (Nadine) Velazquez ground their inherently more dramatic characters, while Eve finds pockets of humor no matter how rough things might be going for hers. And while Velazquez and Naughton hold their own through the actual musical numbers, it’s genuinely special to watch musicians like Brandy and Eve let loose in the way only they can."
Club 93.7

Eve, Brandy and More Celebrate Hip-Hop Sisterhood With New ABC Show Queens

The golden age of hip-hop birthed some of the game's most beloved female rappers. Back in the 1990s, everyone from Eve to Rah Digga to Yo-Yo were making a name for themselves with their own fire rhymes and lethal pens. ABC is capturing the spirit of that era with the new scripted show Queens starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy as four women in their 40s who reunite after 20 years for a chance to recapture the fame they experienced as a 1990's rap group.
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Tuesday: ‘Queens’ debuts on ABC, new documentary on Helen Keller

Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - Minnesota school teacher Michelle Young — a finalist in the quest for Raleigh native Matt James’ heart earlier this year on “The Bachelor” — takes control of her own romantic destiny as the new Bachelorette. The season takes place at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California.
Primetimer

Michelle Young's Bachelorette Begins, ABC Bows Girl Group Drama Queens

After breaking out on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, 28-year-old Michelle Young is ABC’s new Bachelorette. Young, a Division I basketball player turned fifth-grade teacher, is looking for a partner with big dreams and a supportive attitude as the show kicks off its 18th season tonight, but with 30 suitors competing for her attention, finding her Superman may prove difficult.
Eve is amazed by the growth of hip-hop as she appears in ABC News' 'The Real Queens of Hip-Hop' special

Grammy winner Eve is among the many female stars appearing in the ABC News special The Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game, which debuts Monday, October 18. The rapper/actress, who also stars in the new ABC TV series Queens with Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, began her solo career in 1999, and has witnessed how hip-hop has become a global phenomenon. She remembers when critics dismissed the genre as a passing fad.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: ABC's Queens, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building

They say it takes three shows or movies to make a pop culture trend, but when two shows have something really, really specific in common, I say two is enough. ABC's new series Queens, premiering after the new season of The Bachelorette, is basically the network drama version of Girls5eva: Four women in their 40s reunite for a shot at recapturing their '90s girl group stardom. It was fun the first time, and it's fun the second time, too! But if that specific trend isn't your thing, hold tight: This week also brings an epic sci-fi movie (Dune), an epic sci-fi show (Invasion), and the final season of a beloved comedy (Insecure), for starters.
themusicuniverse.com

ABC announces ‘The Queen Family Singalong’

In celebration of Queen’s 50th anniversary, ABC has announced The Queen Family Singalong, the fourth installment of its successful Singalong franchise. The event will air Thursday, November 5th from 8-9 pm ET/PT with Emmy Award-winning actor and singer-songwriter Darren Criss set to host. The special, one-night-only event features some of music’s biggest stars performing some of Queen’s most iconic hits.
Community Policy