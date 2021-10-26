CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Party-Sized Pizza At Angelina’s Pizza In Connecticut Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

By Lisa Sammons
 5 days ago

We’re famous for our pizza restaurants in Connecticut. After all, the cult classic film “Mystic Pizza” was inspired by a joint in the Constitution State. We’ve got New York style pizzas, Chicago style pizzas, pizzas with exotic toppings, plain old chain pizzas. But what about those times you need a huge pizza? Maybe you’re having a family gathering, or planning a big birthday party. Maybe you’re getting together with a couple of buddies and you guys have massive appetites . In times when you need the biggest pizza in Connecticut, look no further than Angelina’s Pizzeria.

They're so confident in their claim to fame that the eatery's website URL is www.biggestpizzainct.net ! The pizzeria also carries grinders, salads, and calzones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdT2E_0cchrtd600
Nick Kerr/Google Maps

The real monster on the menu is the party-sized pizza. This 18"x30" behemoth serves 7-10 people and boasts 32 slices!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKGQM_0cchrtd600
wanda moctezuma/Google Maps

Of course, you can get more normal-sized pizzas as well. They even have personal-sized pies at 10".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32oCON_0cchrtd600
Ray Santiago/Google Maps

They've got some great specialty pizzas. Seafood fans won't want to miss the clam casino pizza...it's covered in baby clams, bacon, tomatoes, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtCdm_0cchrtd600
Michelle Ortiz/Google Maps
The shrimp scampi pizza is another great choice for those who can't decide between seafood or pizza.

You can also opt to purchase pizza by the slice. The slices are absolutely huge and reasonably-priced, so come hungry!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkxQU_0cchrtd600
Adam Valentine/Google Maps

Whether you like your pizza loaded down with meat or veggie toppings or prefer just plain cheese, you certainly won't leave Angelina's with an empty stomach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=167tM1_0cchrtd600
Brian Peters/Google Maps

You can find out more information about this West Hartford institution at the pizzeria’s website .

Have you eaten the massive pizzas at Angelina’s Pizzeria? Share your favorite topping in the comments!

For more great pizza in Connecticut, check out Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven .

The post The Party-Sized Pizza At Angelina’s Pizza In Connecticut Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State .

