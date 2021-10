Joel Johnson has some busy days this fall. The USA women's national hockey team has set up base in Blaine and Johnson is the head coach for the Americans. Oh by the way, his day job is being the head coach of the University of St. Thomas women's team, which is in its first season as an NCAA Division I program. Johnson discusses his juggling act and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

HOCKEY ・ 12 DAYS AGO