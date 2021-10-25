CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nikon Z fc Mirrorless Camera with All You Need for Vlogging

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikon Z fc mirrorless camera is great for vlogging with flip out vari-angle screen, stereo microphone and external mic jack. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. Nikon Z fc is a DX-format interchangeable lens mirrorless camera that measures 1.81 x 5.31 x 3.7 inches...

gadgetsin.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalrev.com

One for all – and all in one! Nikon’s versatile Z DX 18-140mm has you covered

Nikon has launched the Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR. This is good news, because although Nikon’s Z DX format mirrorless cameras – the Z 50 and Z fc – have been well received, the amount of dedicated lenses for the company’s crop-sensor bodies has been pretty limited. As an all-in-one type zoom, the new lens has plenty of potential, too.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Nikon’s Most Unique Lens Yet? Nikon 40mm F2 Z First Impressions

There isn’t much that is really, truly exciting in the lens world. Mostly, companies just try to make their own versions of something else. But that’s not the case with the Nikon 40mm f2 Z. There aren’t many 40mm lenses on the market with autofocus. And this one is checking off all the right marks. It’s small, has autofocus, and boasts beautiful image quality. But perhaps best of all is that it’s only $299.95. Quite honestly, it’s an impulse buy. And it’s the best lens outside of a nifty 50 you can get for that price.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: Focal Reducer For Mirrorless Camera With APS-C Sensor

Well that’s a heck of a Canon patent application. A focal reducer that gives some exciting focal length and apertures on APS-C cameras. Spotted by Hi Lows Note, Canon patent application 2021-167921 (Japan) discusses optical formulas for a focal reducer that could transform a 50mm f/1.4 lens for full-frame cameras into a 33mm f/0.94 lens for APS-C sensor cameras. Not bad, eh? Hopefully Canon will release this thing for the EOS M system.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Nikon#Audio Jack#Design#Lcd#Usb
Dealerscope

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX Telephoto Zoom Lens Is Ready For Close-Ups

Nikon is an important camera manufacturer and is constantly creating new accessories and products for its users to get that picture-perfect image. The company recently announced the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm VR telephoto zoom lens, which is compatible with APS-C size (Nikon DX-format) mirrorless cameras. The lens lets photographers take pictures or video in low-light settings with a lens aperture range of 3.5 – 6.3. It also gives delivers crystal clear pictures, even from far away, or with wide angles.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Nikon Z 9 Presentation Video Accidentally Leaked By Nikon India

A few days to the announcement of the Nikon Z 9. As it happens often, a company branch jumped the gun too early and leaked presentation material. Nikon India leaked the Nikon Z 9 presentation video. It has been removed in the meantime but is still available in many locations over the web (Weibo and Bilibili, for instance). Here it is for your viewing pleasure:
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-120mm F4 S Overview

Manufacturer description: The NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S gives users an extremely useful 24-120mm range focal length and S-line optical quality. This 5x zoom lens is ideal for landscapes, events, weddings and portraits as well as for video and content creators. With a constant f/4 aperture, the lens attains beautiful rendering with large bokeh, especially in the telephoto range. The 24-120mm f/4 is the lightest lens in its class, weighing 630g, and combines portability and versatility to make it a great travel companion.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The Sony A7 IV is a late contender for mirrorless camera of the year

The Sony A7 IV is one of the most hotly-anticipated cameras of the past few years – and now the full-frame camera has landed, it's pretty clear to see why. On paper, it's shaping up to be one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy. (Want to jump straight to our first impressions? Head to our hands-on Sony A7 IV review).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
cameralabs.com

Nikon Z 40mm f2 review

The Nikon Z 40mm f2.0 is a short “standard” prime lens for Nikon’s Z-series mirrorless cameras of DX or FX format. On a full format body the lens covers an angle-of-view of 57 degrees, while on a cropped body like the Z fc or Z50 the lens provides a 60mm equivalent focal length. In Nikon’s lens line-up for their Z cameras the Z 40mm f2.0 is slotted between their Z 50mm f1.8 S and Z 35mm f1.8 S. Compared to the Z 28mm f2.8 which accompanied the release of the Nikon Z fc camera the new lens has a one stop brighter focal ratio but is still very small and light.
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Nikon Z9 Camera now Available for Pre-order

The new Nikon Z9 professional mirrorless camera, NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S lens, NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens and FTZ II mount adapter are now available for pre-order. The Nikon Z9 is a 45.7MP full-frame pro sports mirrorless camera: a high speed, 8K-shooting statement of intent from one of the industry’s biggest players. The NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S and the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S are Nikon’s latest S-line lenses, giving discerning photographers premium optics and ultimate versatility. Additionally, the new Mount Adapter FTZ II is a streamlined solution to seamlessly adapt F-mount lenses with the integrated vertical grip on the new Nikon Z 9.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Nikon Z 9 Will Officially Launch Tomorrow October 28th

Well, the moment all Nikon shooters have been waiting for has finally arrived. The new flagship Z 9 arrives tomorrow. For professional photographers and longtime Nikonians, this has been an eagerly awaited release. Unlike Nikon's existing mirrorless offerings, the Z 6II and Z 7II, along with their predecessors, the Z 9 is unequivocally expected to be the top of the line. We've already seen hints at its power in a trio of teaser commercials Nikon has released over the last month. The first teaser highlighted the articulation of the rear LCD screen. The second brought wildlife to the foray and the camera's ability to shoot 8K video, beyond the historically arbitrary limit of a half-hour, without suffering from overheating. The third trailer showed off the camera's new tracking autofocus system for sports and action photographers. And today, the company launched a fourth trailer that highlights the camera's ability to shoot blackout-free. You can check out the fourth and final teaser at this link.
ELECTRONICS
Photography Life

Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 Development Announcement

It wouldn’t be a Nikon announcement day without at least one development announcement! This time it’s for the long-awaited 400mm f/2.8 telephoto prime. Nikon says this lens will have a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, turning it into a 560mm f/4. Nikon hasn’t said much else about the 400mm f/2.8. We don’t...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

What you need to know about the new Nikon Z9

The Nikon Z9 has just been officially unveiled, and there is a lot to unpack in Nikon's first truly 'professional' mirrorless interchangeable camera. We had the chance recently to shoot with a pre-production sample of the Z9, and we've prepared some initial impressions of its handling and performance. Click through this article to get an idea of how we feel about the Z9 so far, and an overview of its key features.
ELECTRONICS
EOSHD

AT LONG LAST PRAISE THE DAY HALLELUJAH!! Internal ProRes and RAW on a mirrorless camera finally arrives with Nikon Z9

What!? A mirrorless camera finally gets INTERNAL ProRes 422? Also unexpectedly it’s Nikon to do it first. In my opinion this is a complete game changer for mirrorless cameras and no longer do we have to rely on crap external recorders or a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera shorn of nice features like a full frame sensor, weather sealing, IBIS or cutting edge autofocus.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Nikon launches the Z9, a pro-grade camera without a mechanical shutter

After months of teasing the Z9, Nikon pulled the curtain all the way back to reveal its flagship pro-grade mirrorless camera. The Z9 will go head to head with Sony and Canon’s current high-end mirrorless cameras, and it will certainly need to bring its A game to do so. Nikon also announced several hotly anticipated lenses to expand its impressive Z-mount lineup.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Nikon Z 9 announced. Here is the spec comparison with the Sony A1

The Sony A1 got one more competitor today: Nikon officially announced the new Z9. An official Sony A1 vs Nikon Z9 specs comparison can be seen here. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
Photography Life

Takeaways from Nikon’s Big Mirrorless Announcements Today

As the dust settles on Nikon’s huge spate of announcements this morning – two lenses, a developed lens, a new FTZ adapter, a new roadmap, and their highest-end camera ever – I’d like to put some of my thoughts to paper about the releases. Good and bad, what do these announcements say about Nikon’s future?
ELECTRONICS
photographyblog.com

Samyang AF 12mm F2 X for Fujifilm APS-C Mirrorless Cameras

Samyang has launched its first AF lens for Fujifilm X-Mount, the AF 12mm F2 X ultra-wide-angle. Delivering a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 18mm with a 99.1° ultra-wide field of view, the new Samyang 12mm X for Fuji has a bright F2.0 maximum aperture, weighs 59.2mm in length and weighs just 212g.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Nikon Z 9 Video Leak Reveals Some Potential Dealbreakers for Pros

Nikon India accidentally posted the release video for the Nikon Z 9 flagship just a bit early, and while they were quick to remove it, photographer and YouTuber Tony Northrup was able to get his hands on it and do a deep dive into the uphill battle against Sony and Canon that the camera will face.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Three new Z mount lenses prove Nikon is innovating again!

The new Nikon z 9 has stolen the headlines today, and rightly so. It looks and sounds like a stunning camera. However, some new Nikon Z mount lenses that have been announced should equally excite Nikon fans. There’s no denying that Nikon has been rather quiet compared to their noisy...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy