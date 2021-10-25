CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ranked: The Largest Oil and Gas Companies in the World

By Govind Bhutada
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. The pandemic brought strong headwinds for the oil and gas industry, and oil majors felt the blow. Global primary energy consumption fell by...

Washington Post

Russia Is No Longer Europe’s Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
rigzone.com

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at oil prices, the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, Shell's pushback on breakup calls and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
Esquire

It's Getting Harder for Oil Companies to Keep Up This Lie

On Thursday, the CEOs of several oil companies met a House oversight committee that wanted to know when they knew they were helping the planet burn and what they were planning to do about it. Some members of the committee were, shall we say, skeptical about what they were hearing. Rep. Katie Porter, for example, brought visual aids. From the Washington Post:
jwnenergy.com

Canadian oil collapses at U.S. hub as refiners shun heavy crude

Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulphur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9/bbl at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest...
CNN

Big Oil is crushing it as oil prices boom

New York (CNN Business) — Profits soared at the nation's two largest oil companies, as ExxonMobil and Chevron both benefited from the recent run-up in oil prices. ExxonMobil (XOM), America's largest oil company, posted net income of $6.8 billion, swinging to a profit after a $680 million loss a year ago. Oil prices got crushed in the early months of the pandemic, when countries were still limiting travel and economic activity was at a standstill. But they've roared back since, surging above $80 a barrel.
wmleader.com

High Energy Prices: Why Aren’t Producers Pumping More Oil and Gas?

About the author: Bianca Taylor is founder of Tourmaline Group, an ESG research boutique. She is also a Public Voices fellow with the OpEd Project and the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee. Natural-gas prices are skyrocketing globally, flummoxing policy makers. As...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Top U.S. oil firms crank up shale output after cashing gains

HOUSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. on Friday disclosed plans to expand drilling in the top U.S. shale basin after posting their biggest quarterly profits in years. Latecomers to the west Texas shale fields, both last year slashed shale production and cut drilling as oil...
CNN

High oil prices are unlikely to last, Chevron CFO tells CNN

New York (CNN Business) — Oil prices are unlikely to stay elevated for long, Chevron's chief financial officer told CNN. "This feels more cyclical than structural," Pierre Breber, the CFO of Chevron (CVX), the No. 2 US oil company, said in a phone interview. "We view these prices as above mid-cycle and above what our price assumptions would be."
AFP

Back in the black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. After US oil futures sank into negative territory in spring 2020 on widespread Covid-19 restrictions, demand has returned in a big way, lifting oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times their level from a year ago. US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now are now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about future investment plans. The latest surge in oil and gas prices comes as the industry faces increased pressures from investors to build up low-carbon businesses amid rising worries over climate change.
US News and World Report

Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges on Oil Price, Volumes

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco said on Sunday its third-quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, beating analysts' forecasts. The oil giant's best quarterly earnings since its listing in December 2019 was fuelled by the strongest quarterly average crude...
Business Insider

The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

You may find it curious that the price of oil is still above $80 a barrel. This is also why gasoline prices are at the highest levels since 2014. But, there is a good explanation for it. In January 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic began to sweep across the...
