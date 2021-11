Who doesn’t love a jaffle? Ooey gooey cheese on the inside, a perfectly crisp, caramelised shell and just the right thickness of bread come together to make a simple pleasure that puts many a fancier dish to shame. And it just so happens that the very best jaffle in the land is right here, in Sydney, in the southern beachside suburb of Cronulla. Miss Jaffles offers no less than 15 varieties of jaffle from the classic cheese to dessert options such as the Miss Biscoff, a combo of caramilk, biscoff biscuits and strawberries served with ice cream.

