What we learned: Edgewood hangs tough despite season of setbacks

The Lebanon High School boys’ soccer team has had ups and downs throughout the 2021 campaign, but one thing has remained constant, and that is an effort on the pitch. Many teams would roll over and call it a season with just eight wins on the year, but the Yellowjackets have remained tough and battled against quality competition. “Getting to double-digit wins is always a goal of our team, and we are at eight wins right now, so these two next weeks are big for us,” head coach Matt Jernigan said about the season winding down. “Not only do we want to be playing well heading into districts, but we also want to hit those team goals along the way.” Lebanon went 0-3 on the week with losses to Fair Grove (7-3), Bolivar (5-0), and West Plains (5-2). According to Jernigan, he thought the team played well in the games. “It has been a busy week for us. We started with Fair Grove on Monday, Bolivar on Tuesday, and West Plains on Thursday,” he stated. “We are down on our numbers this year, and that is hurting us right now. We have some injuries and just some worn-out guys. The guys we have, have been battling, but it is a grind. We have a very good core of older players, but a lot of our varsity guys are freshmen right now. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO