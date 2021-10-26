CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we learned: Edgewood hangs tough despite season of setbacks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgewood's football team has had more than its share of setbacks this season. Last Friday wasn't one of them as the Mustangs kept pushing through to a 16-0 win at Washington in their sectional opener. They hadn't won since Sept. 3. It is the fourth year in a row...

Wisconsin player Clay Cundiff leaves Iowa game in an ambulance

With Wisconsin leading Iowa 20-7 late in the third quarter, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff was seriously injured. Cundiff got rolled up on by a few teammates from behind, and the training staff immediately called for an ambulance to transport Cundiff from the field directly to the hospital. As they...
Bloomington South finds it old form against Castle in sectional playoffs

NEWBURGH — Success came through words and deeds for Bloomington South Friday night. The Panthers were a football team that talked about needing to find itself and re-establish a physical identity. They did just that against Castle. The defense dominated for the first time in weeks. The offense pounded away...
What we learned in Week 7 of Oregon high school football

— 11 down, 55 to go: Who has mathematically wrapped up playoff berths in the state’s top three classifications?. The introduction of at-large spots to the playoff fields has thrown a wrinkle into determining who has clinched berths with two weeks remaining in the regular season. However, we do know...
Lady Lions hang tough with Carrollton

Minerva and Carrollton hooked up for what turned out to be a defensive battle with the Lady Warriors prevailing 1-0. Carrollton led in shots 17-14 and both teams had five corner kicks. “This was about as evenly-matched game as you can get,” stated Head Coach James Smith. “For 65 minutes...
College Football Bettors Are Freaking Out About Clemson-FSU Finish

Clemson made some bettors very happy and others furious with tonight’s final play against Florida State. Down 20-24, the Seminoles elected to run a hook-and-ladder play as their last-ditch effort to get a game-winning touchdown. After a few lateral attempts, the ball ended up bouncing towards the Florida State end zone. A Clemson defender was able to jump on the ball, resulting in a touchdown and a 20-30 final score.
What We Learned: Vanderbilt edition

It was pretty much know going into Saturday's trip to Vanderbilt that we wouldn't learn much. That held to be true in Mississippi State's dominant 45-6 win over the Commodores.
Creston hangs tough early with No. 1 Harlan

Creston had an almost perfect opening drive at Harlan Friday night. Not only did the Panthers take 9:31 off the clock, Creston made it down to the Cyclones’ 22 before they were stopped on a fourth-and-2. “I felt our kids battled against the No. 1 team in the state,” Creston...
What We Learned: Red-White Scrimmage

MADISON, Wis. -- The 2021 annual Red-White scrimmage came down to a 27-27 tie on Sunday. Sophomore center Steven Crowl scored a game-high 13 points (5-7) for the Red squad. Crowl also added a game-high three steals in 20 minutes of action. Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis led the White with...
Despite tough season, Lebanon soccer showing grit

The Lebanon High School boys’ soccer team has had ups and downs throughout the 2021 campaign, but one thing has remained constant, and that is an effort on the pitch. Many teams would roll over and call it a season with just eight wins on the year, but the Yellowjackets have remained tough and battled against quality competition. “Getting to double-digit wins is always a goal of our team, and we are at eight wins right now, so these two next weeks are big for us,” head coach Matt Jernigan said about the season winding down. “Not only do we want to be playing well heading into districts, but we also want to hit those team goals along the way.” Lebanon went 0-3 on the week with losses to Fair Grove (7-3), Bolivar (5-0), and West Plains (5-2). According to Jernigan, he thought the team played well in the games. “It has been a busy week for us. We started with Fair Grove on Monday, Bolivar on Tuesday, and West Plains on Thursday,” he stated. “We are down on our numbers this year, and that is hurting us right now. We have some injuries and just some worn-out guys. The guys we have, have been battling, but it is a grind. We have a very good core of older players, but a lot of our varsity guys are freshmen right now. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Stanton/Essex hangs tough early - season ends at Audubon

The Stanton/Essex Vikings saw their football season end with a 55-20 loss at Audubon Friday, Oct. 22, in the first round of the Class 8-Player playoffs. The Vikings started strong and were in striking distance into the third quarter before the Wheelers scored the game’s final 31 points to pull away.
Hillmen Close Season At Edgewood

The Hillmen closed out their season with a loss to Edgewood in the opening round of the WIAA Playoffs. Closing out their senior seasons were Ethen Boigenzahn, Terrell Halverson, Devin Digman, Chase Carroll, Jesse Martin, and David Naatz. These 6 individuals put in a lot of time and effort over the past 4 years. They will be truly missed.
EPC football team rankings: Hard to believe, but it’s Rivalry Week

Maybe not to the kids and coaches who work at it constantly and might consider the football season a grind at some point, but to many others the 2021 scholastic football season has flown by. Seems like the start of the heat acclimatization, which actually began in some blistering heat on Aug. 9, was just yesterday. Opening night, which was marred to an extent by thunderstorms that delayed ...
Freshman Sarver steals the show in Senior Night win for IU soccer

This was the sixth Senior Night in Spencer Glass' Indiana career, and the second he'd celebrated himself. So when freshman Samuel Sarver stole the show on Wednesday, Glass didn't mind one bit. "Love to see it," Glass said. Sarver scored a pair of goals and assisted another as the Hoosiers...
Grant Gremel 'wanted to be a Big Ten quarterback.' Who is IU walk-on working his way up?

It’s safe to say IU football fans didn’t expect to see walk-on Grant Gremel under center against No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday. But with Jack Tuttle and Michael Penix out with injuries, and Tom Allen trying to protect freshman Donaven McCulley, the redshirt sophomore heard his number called — and he completed the first passes of his college career (3-of-4 for nine yards).
