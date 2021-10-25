CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Update: 911 Audio-10/24/2021 - Homicide at 550 Amsterdam Ave NE

atlantapd.org
 11 days ago

On Sunday October 24,2021, at around 11:20pm officers responded to 550 Amsterdam Ave NE on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the...

www.atlantapd.org

atlantapd.org

New Town Circle Homicide Investigation

On 11/01/2021, at around 7:40 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 660 New Town Circle in Southeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot and was deceased in the parking lot. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation. Preliminary indications are the victim was the target of the gunfire and the suspect and victim were familiar with one another. Investigators are working to identify the suspect and determine what led to the shooting. At this time, the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Police need help identifying woman in $1,200 Walmart scam

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The Stuart police department needs help identifying the woman pictured above. Authorities say she is involved in a Craigslist scam out of state and retrieved more than $1,200 from a Walmart in Stuart on Oct. 1. Police say the money collected was from a wire transfer.
STUART, FL
CrimeOnline

Cleo Smith: Bratz Doll-obsessed Alleged Kidnapper Appears in Court, Screams ‘I’m coming for you!’

An Australian man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old Cleo Smith apparently shouted at the media as he arrived at court on Thursday. Terry Kelly, 36, appeared at the Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, where he was read a number of charges against him, including forcibly taking a child under 16. Kelly didn’t enter a plea and returned to jail without bail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lyft driver kidnapped, chased through woods and shot by passenger: ‘I thought this is how I die’

A Lyft driver was kidnapped, chased through woods and shot multiple times by a passenger who, moments earlier, had been chatting to her about his job at McDonald’s, according to authorities. The horrifying ordeal unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Jackson, Mississippi, when Brandy Littrell picked up a passenger from Spring Lake Apartments in Byram and drove him to another apartment complex in Jackson.Ms Littrell told how the man forced her out of the car before driving her to a wooded area where he made her crawl as he shot her six to seven times. “I thought this is how I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Report Annapolis

72 Year Old Black Woman Found Hanging From Tree in Annapolis "Does Not Appear to be Criminal in Nature"

An early investigation into the discovery of a deceased black female in Annapolis apparently does not show any foul play, according to local authorities. Police say that at approximately 7:30am, officers from the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 600 block of Belle Drive for the report of an unattended death. When the officers arrived, they located a 72 year-old female victim hanging from a tree. Preliminary investigation reveals the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Davenport Journal

Hospital patient shoved pregnant nurse into a wall and repeatedly attempted to kick her causing the death of her unborn baby

According to the police officials, the 53-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he is now charged with one count each of aggravated battery against a victim he should have known was pregnant, aggravated battery on a first responder and manslaughter of an unborn child by injury to the mother. The 53-year-old man allegedly attacked a pregnant nurse, pushed her into a wall and repeatedly attempted to kick her, causing the death of her unborn baby.
HEALTH
CBS Philly

2 Women Shot, Killed Inside Illegal Speakeasy In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have now identified the two women who were shot and killed inside an illegal speakeasy on Thursday night in North Philadelphia. One of them was a mother of six. Eyewitness News spoke to the heartbroken grandfather of Irene McNair. He didn’t want to be identified but said he has a message to his granddaughter’s killer. “Turn yourself in. If you were man enough to pull that trigger, to kill two innocent women, you should be man enough to suffer your consequences,” he said. A makeshift memorial now stands on the steps of an abandoned church that had been used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

