What football team is going to win Class 5A Sectional 15?

Actor Alec Baldwin addressed the deadly shooting on the set of his film "Rust." For the first time on camera, speaking to paparazzi in Vermont on Saturday, Baldwin said he's been ordered by investigators not to discuss the shooting and that he's cooperating with them. Watch his remarks.
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.
Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
(CNN) — Many pediatricians have already placed their orders for child-sized doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and are anxiously awaiting their shipments of shots. And parents are coming at them with a lot of questions: When can my child come in to get their vaccine? And what are the...
(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
A shooting at a Northern California city councilmember’s home early Saturday morning has left one person dead and three others wounded, two with life-threatening injuries, according to reports. The shooting happened just after midnight after a fight broke out at a party in Gilroy, at the home of Councilmember Rebeca...
The Atlanta Braves needed some help down one run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night and it was Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler who answered the call. Swanson hit a solo home run off Astros...
