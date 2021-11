Spire, the $350 million 41-story condominium tower by Laconia Development, has sold 88 homes so far in 2021, exceeding that of any other high-rise in Seattle. The collection of 343 one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums are close to 50 percent sold with sales and marketing efforts led by Polaris Pacific. The marketing firm spearheaded the sales relaunch with a strategic approach during the pandemic.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO