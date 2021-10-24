CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Review

By George Foster
rpgsite.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to admit that, going into Guardians of the Galaxy, I was nervous. After spending the good part of last year getting excited about it, Marvel’s Avengers burned me and continues to do so with lacklustre content additions and the woes of an “always-online” experience. Despite its many issues, I...

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Chris Hemsworth Thought Thor Was Being “Written Out” Of The MCU When He Found Out About ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t always think of “Captain America: Civil War” as a true “Captain America” film. Instead, with its absolutely stacked cast of MCU stars, it feels almost like ‘Avengers 2.5.’ That’s not something that was lost on Chris Hemsworth, the star of the “Thor” franchise, when he found out about the project. And because of it, since he wasn’t included in the ‘Civil War’ story, the actor wondered if Marvel was trying to get rid of Thor altogether.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Is 'Spider-Man: Endgame' According to Director Jon Watts

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been hyped up to the point that many fans are expecting some kind of disappointment when their very elaborate and far-reaching theories and predictions don't materialize. After all we have been here before a few times in the last year, mainly thanks to the arrival of shows like WandaVision and Loki and the very over-ambitious plans that fans had for the finale of both series. There were theories about Mephisto appearing in both series, WandaVision's Paul Bettany teased working with an amazing actor he had never worked with before which turned out to be himself, and Loki's writer commenting that he had been given carte blanche to use pretty much any characters he wanted in the show had fans thinking that the series was going to turn into the Back to the Future of the Marvel Universe and were left disappointed when only a couple of familiar faces played a part in the series.
MOVIES
The Independent

Avengers: Every Marvel superhero character ranked from worst to best

It’s staggering to think that 10 years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was yet to assemble any Avengers.Now, 24 films later and one TV show later, the series has introduced 27 world-saving characters.After the introduction of the originals – including Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow – it seemed unlikely that characters introduced in future films would rank alongside them. It turns out that assumption was wildly incorrect – thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and the MCU’s first female-led film Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, those originals have been given a run for their money.With...
MOVIES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Tetracast - Episode 226: Gundams are Real

Welcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. In this episode of the podcast, several new RPGs have been released in the last week, but we go all-in on Super Robot Wars 30, with mecha expert Josh explaining that Gundams are real. Additionally, Bryan has started up Tales of Arise and offers a few early impressions.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Bandai Namco celebrates 1.5 million sales milestone for Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise had a lot riding on its release. From its increase in graphical quality to its larger-than-average marketing push, it was clear that Bandai Namco was gambling on a win. Now, with 1.5 million units shipped and sold digitally, it seems the bet's beginning to pay off in spades.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Bandai Namco re-confirms Digimon Survive's delay to 2022

Bandai Namco has confirmed that Digimon Survive will be delayed to 2022. Toei Animation, co-owner of the Digimon IP, had already stated that the upcoming strategy RPG was delayed to 2022 during a financial results presentation in July 2021, but now Bandai Namco has officially announced the delay on its own channels. The publisher simply states that more time is needed for development.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Eternals stars reveal which Marvel character they’d most like to star opposite in the MCU

The cast of Eternals have revealed which fellow Marvel character they would most like to meet or fight in the MCU.The film’s star-studded cast includes  Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden.Eternals introduces a new slate of characters into the MCU, with future films possibly seeing them cross paths with other Marvel superheroes including Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther and Spider-Man.In a new interview with Screenrant, some the film’s cast have opened up about which Marvel character they would most like to star opposite, and why.Madden – who plays Ikaris...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’ First Trailer Sees Infamous Bounty Hunter Taking Over Galactic Underworld

The first trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett” has dropped, with the Disney Plus series teasing the titular bounty hunter’s rise to prominence in the galactic underworld. In the trailer, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) set about establishing themselves as major players amongst the gangster of the “Star Wars” universe, using the palace of Fett’s former employer, Jabba the Hutt, as their base of operations. One scene teases Fett and Shand being hired for a job by a mysterious Ithorian, while another shows them trying to rally Jabba’s former captains to now swear their allegiance to Fett....
MOVIES
The Independent

Eternals makes history as lowest-scoring Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date on Rotten Tomatoes

Days before its release, Eternals has made Marvel history – but not for the right reasons.The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film introduces a brand new set of characters – a race of immortal beings who protect Earth from supernatural threats.Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden head up the film’s ensemble cast, which also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Madden’s Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington.Early reviews of the film prove divisive, with some praising Nomadland director Chloé Zhao’s film and others branding it “disappointing”.It seems the majority of critics are swaying to the latter as Eternals has now become the lowest-scoring MCU film out of all 26 to have been released so far.It has a score of 58 per cent. Surprisingly, this is an even lower score than Iron Man 2, which has 72 per cent despite being widely considered by fans to be the weakest Marvel film.Other low scoring MCU films are Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent) and Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent).Eternals is in cinemas on 5 November.
MOVIES
TIME

How the Eternals Fit Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, as this month sees the release of Eternals , the 26th entry in the massive franchise, directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao . As with the previous MCU movie, September’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , Eternals focuses on heroes who haven’t been a part of the film universe until now, and as such, casual moviegoers might not know who the titular Eternals are. (Heck, the average comics reader might not be super familiar with them.)
MOVIES

