It's been over two months since our last NBA Power Rankings and, safe to say, there have been some developments. Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated has led to the Brooklyn Nets banishing him from practices and games until either he or the New York mandate changes. Meanwhile in Philadelphia, Ben Simmons initially held himself out of 76ers camp, only to report a few weeks later. We still don't know whether he'll play in games, however, which makes the situation in Philly even more awkward.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO