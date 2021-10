Having narrowly escaped the scrappy Carolina Panthers in Week 6 with a harrowing 34-28 overtime win at Bank of America Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings are back at .500 and hoping to build upon their two-game win streak once they come out of their bye in Week 7 -- where the red-hot Dallas Cowboys will be waiting for them. Head coach Mike Zimmer will have two weeks to figure out how to stop Dak Prescott and the prolific Cowboys offense, but he won't have Patrick Peterson around to help him.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO