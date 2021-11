The San Francisco office market continued to take hits during the third quarter 2021 with return to work delayed to first quarter 2022, along with labor shortages, exiting companies, etc. But, touring and transaction activities have increased, and VC funding in the technology and life science sectors continues in a positive direction, says Mark McGranahan, principal in the Avison Young San Francisco office.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO