Take note of the past 18 months: We all just experienced one of the more confounding roller-coaster markets of our careers. No doubt, investors can wipe their foreheads in relief that stock prices not only recovered all their early 2020 losses, but also have touched record highs consistently since November. Undeniably, too, anxiety levels have risen in tandem with the rally. In the aftermath of any recession, investors tend to fear a relapse and naturally turn gun-shy — always on the lookout for another bubble forming, even when no bubble exists.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO