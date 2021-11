Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Woody is 2 years old. He was originally brought to the shelter when he was a kitten. He was returned because a family member developed an allegergy. Woody is a very friendly cat. He usually just loves attention. He also gets along well with most other cats. He is October’s “featured cat,” which means his adoption fee is free once an application is approved.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO