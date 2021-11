Every year, our magnificent Friends of the Library group works extremely hard to organize and run several book sales (typically in the summer, and again around the winter holidays). The sales are always a huge success, and an event that many residents look forward to year after year. Unfortunately, the last couple of sales had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but we’re thrilled to announce that — after a VERY long 20-month hiatus — the book sale has returned!

WESTERLY, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO