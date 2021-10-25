CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barankevich named 2021 Stokols Fellow

uci.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial Ecology Ph.D. student researching tech and well-being. Ruth Barankevich, who is pursuing her Ph.D. in social ecology, has been named this year’s recipient of the Dan and Jeanne Stokols Social Ecology Graduate Fellowship Award. “I am incredibly honored to receive the Stokols Award, as it represents the goals...

socialecology.uci.edu

uci.edu

Professor Kathleen Johnson an AGU LANDInG inaugural Fellow

The geosciences are one of the least diverse of all the scientific disciplines. It’s a grim statistic that Professor Kathleen Johnson of the UCI Department of Earth System Science, who’s a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, is all too familiar with; of the underrepresented groups in the geosciences, Native Americans are among the least represented. Johnson, who currently serves as ADVANCE Equity Advisor for the School of Physical Sciences and Vice-Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for the Department of Earth System Science, has long been involved in efforts to increase participation of Native Americans and other underrepresented groups in the geosciences. Most notably, from 2012 to 2017, she led the UCI American Indian Summer Institute in Earth System Science (AISIESS), which saw over 120 Native American high school students visit UCI to learn about earth and environmental science and conduct research on Tribal environmental issues.
SCIENCE
University of Arkansas

Pijanowski Named Faculty Affairs Fellow to Support Faculty Wellbeing

Professor John Pijanowski has been named a Faculty Fellow in the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs in support of efforts to promote faculty wellbeing. Working with Vice Provost Kathryn Sloan, Pijanowski will help identify and promote existing initiatives on campus and create new programs and resources to support faculty. The fellowship will culminate in offering an eight-week Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) seminar sponsored by the Office of Faculty Affairs. Pijanowski is currently participating in the MBSR Teacher Training program through Brown University.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Inside Indiana Business

Rose-Hulman Professor Named Engineering Unleashed Fellow

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Assistant Professor of Physics and Optical Engineering Kosta Popovic, PhD, is among a select list of higher education STEM educators who are creating classroom and laboratory experiences that are instilling today’s engineering students with an entrepreneurial mindset. He has been named a 2021 Engineering Unleashed Fellow...
EDUCATION
miami.edu

Congratulations to our 2021-2022 fellows!

The Graduate School is proud to announce the distinguished students who were awarded Dean’s Fellowships, University of Miami (UM) Fellowships, Maytag Fellowships, McKnight Fellowships, National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellowships, the Wulkan Scholarship, and the Graduate School’s Dissertation Fellowship. Congratulations to our 2021-2022 Fellows!. Dean’s Fellowship. The Dean's Fellowship...
MIAMI, FL
State
Nebraska State
syr.edu

Physicist Stefan Ballmer Named APS Fellow

Stefan W. Ballmer, professor of physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been named a Fellow of the American Physical Society (APS). He joins 23 previous University faculty members to receive the distinction during the 100 years the award has existed. The fellowship recognizes members who have made advances in physics through original research and publication, or who have made significant contributions in the application of physics to science and technology.
SCIENCE
ELON University

Sirena Hargrove-Leak named Engineering Unleashed Fellow

Associate Professor of Engineering Sirena Hargrove-Leak was recently named a 2021 Engineering Unleashed Fellow by the Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network. Hargrove-Leak was one of 27 fellows selected from higher education institutions across the U.S. and will use the fellowship to advance creativity and maker skills in engineering courses at colleges nationwide. Hargrove-Leak is the director of Elon’s Bachelor of Science Engineering Program.
ELON, NC
UC Santa Cruz

Pradip Mascharak named Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry

Pradip Mascharak, distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UC Santa Cruz, has been named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, an honor given to scientists whose efforts have made an impact in any field of the chemical sciences. Mascharak's research focuses on the structure and function of...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Missouri S&T News and Research

Dr. Frank Liou named to the College of Fellows of SME

Dr. Frank Liou, the Michael and Joyce Bytnar Professor and director of manufacturing engineering at Missouri S&T, has been named to the College of Fellows of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) and will be honored at the 2021 SME Fall Gala on Nov. 10. The SME fellows honor was established in 1986 to recognize outstanding contributions to the social, technological and educational aspects of the manufacturing profession. Only those with 20 or more years of dedicated service can receive this honor.
ROLLA, MO
asu.edu

ASU supply chain professor named a 2021 INFORMS Fellow

John Fowler, the Motorola Professor of Supply Chain Management at the W. P. Carey School of Business, was recognized in October as a 2021 INFORMS Fellow, one of the highest honors in the operations research profession. Fowler, who began his academic career at Arizona State University in 1995, was named...
TEMPE, AZ
uky.edu

Bryson Elected ASCE Fellow

L. Sebastian Bryson, Hardin-Drnevich-Huang Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering. ASCE Fellows have made celebrated contributions and developed creative solutions that change lives around the world. It is a prestigious honor held by 3% of ASCE members. Bryson joined the UK College of Engineering faculty in 2006 after teaching...
EDUCATION
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley Haas names 2021 Finance Fellows

As a Black woman, Mallory Bell is on a mission to change the face of venture capital. “My personal goal is to diversify what the venture capital world looks like,” said Bell, MBA 23, one of 11 students recently named 2021 Finance Fellows at Berkeley Haas. “Money is fuel and if you are in venture capital you can be the one fueling the companies you want to succeed.”
BERKELEY, CA
Newswise

USU’s Dr. Lopreiato Named Fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare

Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – Dr. Joseph Lopreiato, associate dean for Simulation Education at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), was recently named a Fellow of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (FSSH) in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of healthcare simulation. As a...
BETHESDA, MD
Newswise

5 named Argonne Distinguished Fellows in 2021

Newswise — Argonne recognizes a select few for vision, international leadership and exceptional achievement in science and engineering. Of the 1,400-plus researchers and scientists who do extraordinary work at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, five have earned the laboratory’s highest title, Argonne Distinguished Fellow, for 2021.
SCIENCE
WPI News

ACE Fellow Sees WPI as Model for Leadership and Equity

Jillian McLeod was grappling with issues around systemic inequities in higher education when she first crossed paths with Laurie Leshin. The WPI president was leading the New England Commission of Higher Education’s accreditation committee at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (CGA), where McLeod is an associate professor of mathematics and chair of the Academy’s equity taskforce. She immediately was taken by Leshin’s leadership style.
COLLEGES
furman.edu

Greenville think tank CEO named Ascend Fellow

The Post and Courier reports on Greenville native and 2005 Furman University history graduate Joe Waters, who has been named to the 2021-22 cohort of Aspen Institute Ascend Fellows. Over the course of 18 months, Waters, CEO of Capita, will collaborate with the 18-member cohort on a program that aims to drive policy and political agendas around the success of children and families. Waters founded Capita in 2018 with Furman alumni Brandon Hinman ’03 (philosophy) and Grady Powell ’03 (economics).
GREENVILLE, SC
central.edu

Featured: Professor Paulina Mena Named Faculty Fellow for Diversity and Inclusion

Paulina Mena, associate professor of biology at Central College, has been appointed as Faculty Fellow for Diversity and Inclusion at Central. Mena will work with faculty, along with Brian Peterson, associate dean of students, and Mary Strey, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, to support faculty development, curriculum and the classroom climate as it relates to diversity and inclusion for course development and pedagogy. Her appointment began August 2021.
PELLA, IA
odu.edu

ODU Grad Student Named a Virginia Management Fellow

Cherelle Cotton, who's pursuing a master of public administration degree at Old Dominion University, has been selected for the latest cohort of Virginia Management Fellows, a program that works with Virginia Tech to train and prepare government leaders. "Through the Fellows program, this group of aspiring agency leaders will put...
VIRGINIA STATE
mit.edu

Safinah Ali named as 2022 Microsoft Research PhD Fellow

Safinah Ali, a PhD student in the Personal Robots group, is among the recipients of the Microsoft PhD Fellowship for 2022. Her research is about human-AI co-creation and she investigates how to utilize embodied AI agents, specifically robotic agents, to support children’s creativity. She has developed child-robot collaborative games that afford co-creation by utilizing generative models. She also engages in AI literacy efforts for k-12 students, with a special focus on creative machine learning and ethics in AI. She has actively worked on initiatives that aim to make AI literacy resources accessible to students from underrepresented groups in STEM, specifically girls and BIPOC youth.
ENGINEERING
The Daily Collegian

Criminal justice professor named a 2021 NSF-CJARS research fellow

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Siyu Liu, assistant professor of criminal justice in Penn State Harrisburg’s School of Public Affairs, has been named a 2021 Criminal Justice Administrative Records System (CJARS) research fellow. “I am very grateful for the support and opportunity of this fellowship to further my project integrating CJARS data...
HARRISBURG, PA
emerson.edu

Dean’s Fellows Work for Equity, Better Dialogue

As a first-year student, Sharon Boateng ’23 was thrust into completely unfamiliar territory. Born in Ghana, the Journalism major moved to Nigeria at age 7, before arriving in Worcester, Massachusetts in the middle of high school. As a young woman of color, relatively new to the U.S. and brand new to Emerson, Boateng said she had difficulty processing and expressing her feelings when met with microaggressions and discrimination.
BOSTON, MA

