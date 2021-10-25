Barankevich named 2021 Stokols Fellow

The geosciences are one of the least diverse of all the scientific disciplines. It’s a grim statistic that Professor Kathleen Johnson of the UCI Department of Earth System Science, who’s a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, is all too familiar with; of the underrepresented groups in the geosciences, Native Americans are among the least represented. Johnson, who currently serves as ADVANCE Equity Advisor for the School of Physical Sciences and Vice-Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for the Department of Earth System Science, has long been involved in efforts to increase participation of Native Americans and other underrepresented groups in the geosciences. Most notably, from 2012 to 2017, she led the UCI American Indian Summer Institute in Earth System Science (AISIESS), which saw over 120 Native American high school students visit UCI to learn about earth and environmental science and conduct research on Tribal environmental issues.

