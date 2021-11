The Fairfield County Council will meet inside chambers of the Government Complex on Columbia Road in Winnsboro on Monday October 25th at 6pm. On the agenda includes public hearings and ordinances readings on the American Rescue Plan Act and on the Mack and Ridgeway Recycling Sites, discussion on the Disability and Special Needs Board, the county administrator’s report, and an executive session on county administrator interviews, and to receive legal advice on a housing development opportunity. Fairfield County Council meetings are open to the public and stream live at the Fairfield County YouTube Channel.

