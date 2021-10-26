MISD: Stability, consistency to help deliver improvement

I write in support of the Republican candidates for Board of Education, and continued excellence in New Canaan schools. Right now schools everywhere in this country are under threat of politicization based on critical race theory and related ideological thinking. New approaches to teaching our kids threaten to pitch black against white and Asian students by labeling kids as oppressors or oppressed based on their race. Separate training is provided based on race in some cases. Statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson are being torn down and kids taught that our country was built to preserve slavery, rather than to be a bulwark of freedom. Kids in Darien are forced to take a survey designed to determine whether they are Democrat or Republican, and then the Republican kids are put in the front of the room and booed. At the state level, in the special session just held, the Democratic controlled legislature required the Department of Education to develop model curricula for use in our schools. Advocates for massive curriculum changes are busy holding seminars, and training sessions, and teachers are resigning in protest to the new approaches. Further, efforts are made to obscure changes in curricula by school leadership denying that critical race theory is taught and alleging “politicization” when in fact massive changes are occurring in various places without parent involvement or knowledge, and sometimes without school board involvement.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO